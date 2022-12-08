A 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Jakarta Once More

An earthquake has struck Jakarta and Depok on Thursday morning, 8th December 2022.

Based on the information from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the epicentre of the earthquake occurred in the Sukabumi region, West Java, at a depth of 122 km with an earthquake strength of 5.8 magnitudes. There is no potential for a tsunami.

Daryono, the Head of the BMKG Earthquake and Tsunami Centre, explained the types and mechanisms of earthquakes by taking into account the location of the epicentre and the depth of the hypocentre.

According to the analysis received by Kompas.com, today’s earthquake was caused by a rock fracture in the Indo-Australian plate. The results of the analysis of the source mechanism show that it has an upward movement, on a thrust fault.

“The earthquake that occurred was a medium-sized type, which was due to deformation/fracture of rock in the Indo-Australian Plate which is popularly known as an intraslab or Benioff earthquake,” he explained.

The earthquake in Sukabumi was felt in the Rancaekek area with an intensity scale of IV MMI when many people felt it in their houses during the day. It also shook Cianjur, Lembang, Bogor, Bandung, Pangandaran, Padalarang, Pamoyanan, and Sumedang with an intensity scale of III MMI.

The vibration would have felt as if a truck was passing in the Cisolok, Sumur, Jakarta, Garut, Bekasi, Bandar Lampung, and South Tangerang areas with an intensity scale of II MMI, where the vibration can be felt by several people and light hanging objects were swayed.

For aftershocks, Daryono said, until Thursday morning at 8.15am, the BMKG monitoring results showed one aftershock activity with a magnitude of 3.0 at 8am.

Regarding this disaster, Daryono reminded the public to stay away from buildings that were cracked or damaged by the earthquake. He also told the public to stay calm and not be affected by fake issues.

“Make sure the building where you live is sufficiently earthquake-resistant, or that there is no damage due to the vibrations that could endanger the stability of the building before you return to your house,” he said.