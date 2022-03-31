Domestic Routes Terminal 1 Soekarno-Hatta Airport Operates 1st April

Terminal 1 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport will start operating again on Friday 1st April to serve departure and arrival of passengers for domestic routes, according to an announcement from PT Angkasa Pura II (AP II).

The airlines that will operate in stages are Airfast, Super Air Jet, Sriwijaya Air Group, and AirAsia Indonesia.

Soekarno-Hatta Airport Executive General Manager Agus Haryadi said his party would ensure proper health protocols to keep flights safe and healthy.

“Starting 1st April 2022, terminal 1 will again serve departures and arrivals of aircraft passengers. Currently, AP II and stakeholders are making various technical preparations to ensure activation can run smoothly with the fulfilment of service, security, and safety aspects,” he said.

Haryadi said that the reactivation of terminal 1 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport was also used to accommodate and support the smooth flow of Eid al-Fitr’ 2022 homecoming and return travels, known locally as mudik.

Terminal 1 had been disabled since the pandemic due to reduced flight frequency and passenger numbers. AP II President Director Muhammad Awaluddin said that the terminal was re-opened by adjusting to current conditions and developments.

Currently, the airport has accommodated passenger movements of up to 100,000 people per day. Prior to the pandemic, the airport saw up to 200,000 people per day.