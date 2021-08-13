Super Air Jet Begins Flying Across Indonesia

The new airline, Super Air Jet, formed by the owner of the Lion Air Group, businessman Rusdi Kirana, took off for the first time on Friday 6th August.

This airline made its historic debut in the midst of PPKM during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused many airlines to suffer lost revenues.

Super Air Jet started its inaugural flight route by serving passengers from Jakarta – Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, in Tangerang (CGK) to Medan (KNO) via Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, and Batam (BTH) via Hang Nadim International Airport in the Riau Islands.

“Medan and Batam are the most popular destinations for millennials. These routes have the character of a large and an existing domestic flight market, and, because the areas are well known and liked by many people, it’s also known as a super popular route,” said the Director of Super Air Jet, Ari Azhari.

Super Air Jet will operate with a flight frequency of once per day, servicing round trips using an Airbus 320-200 with a capacity of 180 economy class seats. The airline has obtained an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), which is an airline’s commercial operating license.

In addition to the two primary destinations, there are other destinations that are planned for the new airline. Flights will depart for namely Palembang via Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport (PLM), Padang via Minangkabau International Airport (PDG), and Pontianak via Supadio International Airport (PNK).

The news about the formation of a new airline by Lion Air Group founder Rusdi Kirana has been widely circulating since October 2020. At that time, an aircraft design under the name Super Air Jet was circulated, using the results of Airbus and Boeing manufacturers.