DKI Jakarta Government Requires Employee Vaccines for WFO

The Jakarta Manpower, Transmigration, and Energy Agency has confirmed that employees can work from the office if they have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

The regulation is contained in the Head of the Jakarta Manpower, Transmigration, and Energy Agency decree number 1972 of 2021 concerning the COVID-19 prevention and control protocol in private and state-owned enterprises, municipally owned corporations, or offices during the enforcement of level 4 PPKM.

Head of the Jakarta Manpower, Transmigration, and Energy Agency Andri Yansyah asked that company leaders in essential and critical sectors are to limit the capacity of staff in the workplace while also doing regular COVID-19 testing.

“Private and government-owned offices that aren’t included in the critical sector are asked to implement 100 percent work from home for their employees,” states the decree.

Previously, the DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan extended the implementation of level 4 PPKM in the capital city from 26th July to 2nd August 2021.

Anies asked the public to remain alert to the potential of a fresh increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Jakarta, despite the downward trend in the number of active cases being detected, which is consistent with the downward trend in several other parameters.