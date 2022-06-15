Digital Nomad Visa in Discussion

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has confirmed that he is currently in discussions with relevant ministries and agencies regarding the granting of digital nomad visas or visas for remote workers.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic and digitalisation, there are a lot of remote workers or digital nomads wanting to live in Bali and in other tourist destinations in Indonesia,” said Uno in a virtual weekly press briefing.

Based on a survey by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, 95 percent of remote workers say that Indonesia, especially Bali, is the first destination for remote working. Furthermore, many companies like Airbnb are starting to allow their employees to work from anywhere.

“It is a necessity that we must accelerate the issuance of digital nomad visas. In my opinion, 2022 is the right year to publish an innovation, and this innovation is a game-changer – digital visa for remote workers,” he said.

The digital nomad visa is planned to be valid for five years in order to attract tourists to enjoy the quality and sustainable tourism in Indonesia with a much longer length of stay and quality shopping that can have a positive impact on the local economy.

“Long-term visas are also expected to target the economy, namely foreigners who may have a preference during winter to live in Bali or other destinations because of a friendlier climate,” he added.

Also Read Food For Thought: Being A Legal Digital Nomad