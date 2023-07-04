Discover Your Inner Artist at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud

Nothing is more exciting than exploring a new skill during your vacation and discovering one of the rich artistic legacies of Bali.

Try your hand at creating a small piece of wearable art in this exclusive artisanal silver jewellery workshop.

The workshop will be led by a friendly and knowledgeable instructor from Aryuna Jewelry. In this two hours session, they will walk you step by step through the process of creating your own silver jewellery as well as introducing the culture and history of Balinese artisan silversmiths.

The class will include everything you need, including refreshments to relax and enjoy the afternoon away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

This fun activity is a great way to spend your afternoon in the peace and tranquillity of the yoga pavilion. Join this unique moment to create a meaningful experience to take home with you at only Rp580,000 net per person, from 11th July until 12th July 2023, 2 pm – 4 pm.

A chance to create your own unique piece of jewellery with friends or family members in an environment where creativity is encouraged!

Established in 2010, Aryuna Jewelry brings a unique contemporary touch to everyday looks. The company’s carefully selected series of designs champions local craftsmanship by using traditional Balinese materials and techniques.

For more information and reservation:

Visit www.westinubud.com

Call +62 361 301 8989

Email [email protected]

Follow The Westin Resort & Spa, Ubud social media to find the latest information and promotions: Instagram and Facebook.