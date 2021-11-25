Cashless Tolls to Start From 2022

The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has stated that the application of the Multi-Lane Free-Flow (MLFF)-based Non-Cash Toll Transaction System will take effect by the end of 2022.

“This system (MLFF) is targeted to be ready to be implemented by the end of 2022 on 40 toll roads on the islands of Java and Bali,” explained the ministry’s Instagram account @kemenpupr, Tuesday 23rd November.

According to the ministry, the MLFF system is an innovation of a contactless cashless payment system. It’ll create efficiency, effectiveness, security, and convenience in conducting toll road payment transactions.

MLFF uses Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology with special toll road applications on smartphones. The GPS will determine the location using satellite systems and a map-matching process.

When the vehicle exits the toll road and the map-matching process ends, the system will calculate the fee.

“With this system, drivers will not need to stop at toll gates, so they can shorten travel time,” explained the ministry.

Separately, the Toll Road Regulatory Agency (BPJT) of the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry stated that regulations, rules, and sanctions are currently being discussed in the implementation of the MLFF system.