Jakarta Formula E to be Held in Ancol

The President Director of PT Jakarta Propertindo Widi Amanasto said that the Formula E circuit in Ancol, North Jakarta is designed like a hobby horse (kuda lumping), with 18 bends.

His description came during a press conference to determine the location of the Formula E circuit, which was settled as Ancol on Wednesday 22nd December 2021.

The circuit has a track length of 2.4 kilometres and is in the middle of the Ancol area. The width of the circuit reaches 16 meters.

The straight, used as a place for fast racing, run 600 meters and can be raced in a clockwise or anti-clockwise direction.

Previously, the organizers of the Jakarta 2022 Formula E officially designated the Ancol area, North Jakarta as the location for the 2022 Jakarta E-Prix circuit.

“We have determined the Jakarta Formula E race series will be held at the Ancol Circuit,” said Chief Executive of Formula E Jakarta Ahmad Sahroni during a press conference in Ancol on Wednesday morning.

Before Ancol was decided upon, the location of the Formula E circuit was narrowed at two places, namely Ancol and JIExpo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

Also Read World Superbike Racers Shower Under the Rain at the Mandalika Circuit