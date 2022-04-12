Bali Villa Stores 39 Kg Narcotics for Foreigners

The Bali Police’s Drug Investigation Directorate has confiscated 39 kilograms of narcotics of various types from a villa in Bali and arrested three suspects.

“The suspects kept the narcotics in the villa and then the narcotics were distributed to foreign nationals who often visit nightclubs in the Seminyak, Canggu, and Petitenget areas,” said Bali Police Chief Inspector General Putu Jayan Danu Putra on Tuesday 12th April 2022.

Putra said that this case was revealed thanks to community reports that there was suspicious activity around the Kerobokan Kelod village area in Badung. After conducting an investigation for approximately four months, officers managed to arrest two suspects with the initials KS, 35 and KW, 48 at Villa Jepun, Jalan Dewi Saraswati, Kerobokan Kelod village, North Kuta district, in Badung on Friday 8th April.

During the arrest, which was accompanied by a search, officers managed to secure a number of pieces of evidence, namely 800 ecstasy pills, 35,182.66 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 32.00 grams of cocaine, and 2,669.40 grams of marijuana. Moreover, several ingredients to mix ecstasy were seized, namely 796 capsules of powder, 49.14 grams of a red powder, and 1,280 grams of orange powder. Then, 100 items of class III narcotics and 500 items of group IV narcotics were also found.

Officers arrested the suspect with the initials AAGOP, 48, at Bar The Warehouse, on Jalan Camplung Tanduk, Seminyak Village. AAGOP is said to be the controller of the narcotics trafficking network.

“The suspect’s KS and KW admitted that all of the evidence mentioned above belonged to the two of them, which they got from someone named AAGOP,” said Putra.

For their crimes, the three suspects were charged under article 114 paragraph (2) and Article 112 paragraph (2) of the Republic of Indonesia law number 35 of 2009 concerning narcotics. The most severe punishments are either death or life imprisonment.

Previously, the Directorate of Drug Investigation of the Bali Police also managed to uncover a house suspected of being the location of an ecstasy factory. The house, which is located behind the Class II A Kerobokan Prison in North Kuta, had been an ecstasy factory for the past three months.