A Silent Retreat at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, Marriott Bonvoy’s premium lifestyle resort in Uluwatu, is delighted to extend an invitation to guests seeking a unique and tranquil experience on the auspicious Balinese Day of Silence, “Nyepi Day”.

Escape to the serenity of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa and immerse yourself in the magical occasion of Nyepi Day as the island comes to a pause to celebrate the Balinese New Year. Each room, featuring a private balcony, offers breathtaking views of the ocean and tropical forests, allowing guests to stargaze with an unobstructed view, all while basking in the calmness of Balinese Day of Silence.

RENAISSANCE BALI ULUWATU SILENT RETREAT

Experience the Silent Retreat in Uluwatu from Rp2,325,000++ per night for two persons, with a minimum stay of two nights. The package is inclusive of a daily breakfast for two at Clay Craft Restaurant and a special Nyepi Buffet dinner for two on 11th March 2024. The package boasts a range of activities, including complimentary access to Balinese Cultural Activities during Nyepi Day, free admission to the Tree House Kids Club, and complimentary Wi-Fi across all hotel premises.

“We are thrilled to welcome our guests to experience this one-of-a-kind celebration in our hotel. Our Silent Retreat in Uluwatu Package allows guests to pause and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere, immersing themselves in activities that celebrate Balinese culture, all while experiencing the premium comfort our resort is well-known for,” said General Manager Martin Ehlers.

Booking is now open, with a travel period available until 10th-12th March 2024. For more information and reservations, visit renaissancebali.com with promo code S4B or email [email protected].