Bali Police to Clamp Down on Foreigners Breaking Laws with Religious Festivals Due.

The Bali Police is holding an operation to improve local conditions for five days or from Friday 17th-22nd March 2023.

The operation is an attempt to control foreigners and prevent them from causing trouble on the Island of the Gods.

The Bali Police Chief, Inspector General Putu Jayan Danu Putra, said the actions of some foreigners had deeply troubled the Balinese.

“We all know that Bali was shocked by several prominent incidents and experienced negativity from tourists vacationing in Bali such as running illegal businesses, protesting the sound of chickens, behaving in an impolite manner, disobeying traffic rules, and being involved in crimes in the Bali area,” said Putra on Friday 17th March.

A total of 475 personnel are being deployed in three fieldwork units to discipline rebellious foreigners. The operation is in conjunction with immigration, the Municipal Police, the Transportation Agency, and the Manpower Office.

Unit I will target foreigners who violate traffic rules, such as not wearing a helmet, using fake plates, having no ethics or being reckless when driving.

Unit II will target foreigners who are working illegally, running illegal business premises, overstaying visas, and other administrative violations.

Unit III will target foreigners who are involved in criminal acts such as possession of drugs, blades, firearms, and other hazards.

These units will cover Badung Regency, Gianyar Regency, and Denpasar City.

“Even though we have often carried out operations like this, I ask that you not underestimate the development of the situation on the ground,” he said.

The operation is also an attempt to maintain security and comfort for the implementation of Nyepi Saka Year 1945 2023 and the first day of Ramadan 1444 Hijri, which both fall on the same day, Wednesday 22nd March.