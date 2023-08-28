LRT Jabodebek Officially Inaugurated

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated the LRT Jabodebek on Monday, 28th August 2023.

“By saying ‘bismillahirrahmanirrahim‘ (In the name of Allah, The Most Gracious and The Most Merciful) this morning, I inaugurate the LRT in the Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, and Bekasi (Jabodebek) areas,” said Jokowi at Cawang Station, East Jakarta.

The inauguration was followed by the electronic card-tapping procession and the signing of the inscription as a sign of the LRT’s inauguration.

Prior to this ceremonial session, Jokowi first tested the LRT from Harjamukti Station, Depok. Among his company were the Minister of Transportation, Budi Karya Sumadi; Minister of State-owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir; Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono; Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan; Minister of State Secretary, Pratikno; Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani; Chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly, Bambang Soesatyo; Acting Governor of Greater Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono; West Java Deputy Governor, Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, and more.

The president was scheduled to travel to the LRT Dukuh Atas station.

Fares

Director General of Railways, Risal Wasal, on Sunday, 27th August, stated that until the end of September 2023, the LRT Jabodebek will apply promotional rates worth Rp5,000 per person, regardless of the length of the trip.

Without the promotion, the LRT Jabodebek fare was initially set at Rp5,000 for the first kilometre and Rp700 per kilometre afterwards. This calculation is stated in the Decree of the Minister of Transportation Number KM 67 of 2023 concerning Fares for People Transportation by LRT to Carry out Public Service Obligations.

Below is the LRT Jabodebek Fare List:

From Dukuh Atas Station in Central Jakarta

To Cawang Station along ± 10 km (Rp11,300)

To Harjamukti Station along ± 25 km (Rp21,800)

To Jatimulya Station along ± 28 km (Rp23,900)

To Halim Station along ± 13 km (Rp13,400)

From Harjamukti Station in Cibubur

To Jatimulya Station along ± 33 km (Rp27,400)

To Cawang Station along ± 15 km (Rp14,800)

To Halim Station along ± 19 km (Rp17,600)

To Dukuh Atas Station along ± 25 km (Rp21,800)

From Jatimulya Station in Bekasi

To Cawang Station along ± 18 km (Rp16,900)

To Harjamukti Station along ± 33 km (Rp27,400)

To Dukuh Atas Station along ± 28 km (Rp23,900)

To Halim Station along ± 15 km (Rp14,800)

From Cawang Station in East Jakarta