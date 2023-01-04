Domestic Travel Requirements after PPKM Repealed

PPKM was officially revoked on 30th December 2022, however, the travel requirements for international and domestic trips are still in place without any changes.

The rules regarding travel requirements that are still valid are based on the circular letter of the COVID-19 Task Force Number 24 of 2022 concerning provisions for domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travelling by air

The general health protocol is as follows:

Use a three-layer cloth medical mask or a medical mask that covers the nose, mouth, and chin

Change masks regularly every four hours and dispose of mask waste always in the space provided

Wash hands regularly using water and soap or hand sanitiser

Maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 metres from other people and avoid crowds

Avoid talking across the aisle on planes

Domestic flights around the country must adhere to the following:

Everyone who travels is responsible for their own health and submits and complies with the terms and conditions that apply

It is mandatory to use the PeduliLindungi application as a condition for travelling within the country

Passengers aged 18 years and above must have received a booster dose of the vaccine

Foreign passengers originating from overseas trips aged 18 years and above must have received the second vaccine

Passengers aged 6-17 must have received the second dose of the vaccine

Passengers aged 6-17 coming from overseas travel are exempt from the mandatory vaccination

Passengers under 6 years old are exempt from the vaccination requirements but are required to travel with a companion who has met the COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Passengers with special health conditions or comorbid illnesses that prevent them from receiving vaccinations are exempted from the vaccination requirements. They are not required to show a negative result of an RT-PCR test or rapid test antigen but are required to attach a doctor’s certificate from a government hospital stating that they cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccination

There is special relief for passengers using pioneer air transport including flights in border areas, 3T areas, and limited services, so they are allowed not to use the PeduliLindungi application, they are also allowed not to follow domestic provisions if they are unable to

A mandatory minimum first dose of vaccine is not required to show a certificate of negative Rapid Test Antigen or RT-PCR results

Despite PeduliLindungi being stated as a requirement to travel, the e-Hac (electronic health awareness card) page in the app is rarely checked by field officers.