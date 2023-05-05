Bali Government to Implement a Quota System for Foreign Tourists

The Provincial Government of Bali plans to implement a quota system for foreign tourists who will travel to the Island of the Gods in the near future.

This quota policy will be initiated to prevent the presence of misbehaving tourists from abroad who offend the local culture in Bali.

Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster said that there will be a limit to the number of foreign tourists coming to Bali with the quota determined by his team, within the mass tourism system.

“The quota system will be implemented for the next 100 years,” Governor of Bali Province I Wayan Koster told journalists in Badung, Bali on Thursday, 4th May 2023.

Koster explained that implementing the quota also aims to prevent problematic foreign tourists from arriving in Indonesia, such as foreign tourists who end up looking for work in Bali or opening a business with a tourist visa because they run out of money while on vacation in Bali.

“If we let it go on, there will be only twopenny tourists who come to Bali. Most of them only eat rice packets and ride a motorcycle, plus they violate the traffic rules. Finally, they also break the ATMs,” said Koster.

Therefore, for Koster, the problem of rogue foreign tourists must be resolved in a comprehensive manner to overcome the unrest felt by the Balinese people due to the actions of foreign tourists.

Regarding the numbers for the quota, the Provincial Government of Bali will negotiate with the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) and all relevant stakeholders.

“Who wants to come to Bali next year, get on the list now. We are going to apply the system, but the quota will be later discussed. We will see capacity, strength, and our team’s capability in Bali,” he said.