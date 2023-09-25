Celebrate International Coffee Day with “The Art of Coffee” Event at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali is excited to announce its collaboration with Seniman Coffee, a leading speciality coffee brand in Indonesia, for an exclusive event, “The Art of Coffee”.

In celebration of International Coffee Day on 1st October 2023, “The Art of Coffee” event invites coffee enthusiasts to explore the world of manual brewing and coffee cupping in the beautiful setting of Bali.

Seniman Coffee, known for its innovation and dedication to quality, plays a pivotal role in this coffee revolution, roasting and brewing exceptional coffee in Bali. The event will take place in the Lobby Bar at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on 1st October 2023. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn the art of manual coffee brewing, experience a guided coffee cupping session, gain insights from expert baristas, and savour delicious coffee creations by Seniman Coffee.

To reserve your spot, there is a commitment fee of Rp125,000 net per person. Secure your spot by visiting this link.

Join us on 1st October 2023, for a memorable International Coffee Day celebration amid the lush surroundings of The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali.

Visit www.westinubud.com and for more information, please call +62 361 301 8989 or email [email protected]

Follow The Westin Resort & Spa, Ubud social media to find the latest information and promotions: Instagram and Facebook.