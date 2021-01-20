Bali Bans Ogoh-Ogoh Parade Nyepi Day 2021

The ogoh-ogoh parade, which is a tradition for celebrating Nyepi Day in Bali, will be banned this year based on the increasing COVID-19 cases on the island.

The ban on the ogoh-ogoh parade was jointly decided by Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia (PHDI) Bali with the Bali Traditional Village Council through the Joint Circular Letter of Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia, Bali Province and Bali Province Traditional Village Assembly number 009 / PHDI-Bali / I / 2021 and number 002 / MDA-Prov Bali / I / 2021 concerning the implementation of the series of the Nyepi Year’s Holy Day Saka 1943 in Bali, dated 19th January 2021.

“Pengarakah ogoh-ogoh is not a compulsory event of Nyepi Holy Day”

Because of that, carrying out ogoh-ogoh on Nyepi Holy Day in Saka Year 1943 will be abolished,” said Bali PHDI chairman I Gusti Ngurah Sudiana.

He explained that this policy was also based on the Bali Governor’s regulation number 46 of 2020, and the instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs number 1 of 2921 concerning the imposition of restrictions on community activities (PPKM).

Nyepi Day falls on 14th March, and the ban on the ogoh-ogoh parade is inseparable from the consideration of several existing regulations.

As well as the ogoh-ogoh parade, the Melasti, Tawur, and Pangrupukan ceremonies which are also a series of Nyepi Holy Days are going to be regulated to follow health protocols in their implementation. The rules include:

Limiting the number of participants to a maximum of 50 people

Religious service to use clean “paniratan” , to sprinkle water on the people, and provide “ bija ” with clean tools

, to sprinkle water on the people, and provide “ ” with clean tools The setting off of firecrackers will be prohibited

Those who are sick or unwell are not allowed to attend ceremonies

To avoid the spread of COVID-19, all committees and participants must follow the health protocols for the prevention and control of COVID-19 in the new normal.

“People in Bali not celebrating Nyepi Day are urged to jointly support and make this holy day successful,” he concluded.