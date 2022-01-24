Halim Perdanakusuma Airport Temporarily Closed, Flight Operations Scenario Released

Halim Perdanakusuma Airport will close on 26th January due to the airport’s revitalization program and will stay closed for up to 3.5 months.

Flights will be diverted to five airports.

The purpose of the revitalization is to improve the facilities on the land and air sides, in order to improve aspects of flight safety, security, and comfort. The five airports that will receive flights instead are Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung, Kertajati Airport in Majalengka, Pondok Cabe Airport in Jakarta, and Budiarto Airport in Tangerang.

The following are the recent flight announcements for Citilink, Batik Air, and Wings Air:

Citilink

Citilink flights departing on 25th January will still take place from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport. While for arrivals, a number of destinations to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport will be diverted to Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

Batik Air and Wings Air

After coordinating with the Transportation Ministry together with the Indonesian Air Force and other related parties, Batik Air and Wings Air presented the following solutions to anticipate the impact of the temporary closure of Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport.

The solutions that will be given to prospective passengers include:

Flights via Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. Ticket refund.

All Batik Air flight routes that will be diverted to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, for the following destinations:

Medan Kualanamu International Airport – Deli Serdang, North Sumatra Minangkabau International Airport – Padang , West Sumatra Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport – Pekanbaru, Riau Hang Nadim International Airport – Batam, Riau Islands Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin International Airport – Palembang, South Sumatra Fatmawati Soekarno – Airport, Bengkulu Radin Inten II Airport – Tanjung Karang, Lampung General Ahmad Yani International Airport – Semarang, Central Java Adi Soemarmo Solo International Airport -Boyolali, Central Java Yogyakarta Kulonprogo International Airport – Special Region of Yogyakarta Abdurachman Saleh Airport – Malang, East Java Juanda International Airport Surabaya – Sidoarjo, East Java I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport – Denpasar, Bali Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport – Balikpapan, East Kalimantan Aji Pangeran Tumenggung Pranoto International Airport – Samarinda, Kalimantan East Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport Makassar -Maros, South Sulawesi Pattimura International Airport – Ambon, Maluku

Meanwhile, Wings Air is coordinating with various people in preparing alternative airports that will be adapted to market needs.