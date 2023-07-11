ASEAN LGBT Activists to Hold Gathering in Jakarta

The ASEAN lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community will organise a get-together in Jakarta from 17th to 21st July 2023.

The event is being coordinated by the ASEAN SOGIE Caucus, an organisation under the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council since 2021, in collaboration with Arus Pelangi and the Asia Forum.

“Are you queer activists based in Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Singapore, and other countries in Southeast Asia? Join us for the ASEAN Queer Advocacy Week (AAW) this July,” announced the ASEAN SOGIE Caucus on Instagram, @aseansogiecaucus.

The meeting, titled ASEAN Queer Advocacy Week (AAW), serves as a platform for LGBTQ activists in Southeast Asia to connect and bolster their advocacy efforts.

The event organisers have not disclosed the exact location in Jakarta. However, they have provided details about the activities taking place over the course of the five days.

“The AAW aims to offer LGBT activists in the region an avenue to explore alternative regionalism,” stated the announcement.

On Tuesday, 11th July, Anwar Abbas, Deputy Chairperson of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), urged the government not to grant permission for this event.

Abbas argued that allowing the gathering would constitute a violation of the provisions outlined in the Constitution. He specifically referred to Article 29, Paragraph 1 of the 1945 Constitution, which states that the Indonesian state is founded on “Belief in One Almighty God.”

Abbas contended that this activity contradicted the values of religious teachings, particularly those of the six recognised religions in Indonesia: Islam, Christianity, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Confucianism.

“None of these religions tolerates LGBT practices,” he added.