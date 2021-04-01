Serpong-Pamulang and Cengkareng-Kunciran Toll Roads Open

President Joko Widodo has inaugurated the Serpong-Cinere Toll Road for the Serpong-Pamulang section and the Cengkareng-Batuceper-Kunciran Toll Road on Thursday 1st April 2021.

The official opening was marked by the placement of an electronic money card on a replica of the automatic toll gate (GTO) and signing an inscription. Thus, both toll roads are now open to use.

Jokowi said that the Cengkareng-Batuceper-Kunciran and Serpong-Pamulang toll roads are part of the Jakarta outer ring road (JORR) II toll network. In addition, the two new toll roads will complement the JORR II toll road on the west side.

“The operation of this toll road is highly anticipated by the public, especially Tangerang and South Tangerang, because it is an alternative for West Java and southern Jakarta to go to Soekarno-Hatta Airport,” explained the president.

He continued that the two toll roads would accelerate community mobility and solve traffic jams that have been piling up in the capital. Apart from that, it will also accelerate the mobility of other cities around the DKI Jakarta Province and ease the distribution of goods that are traversed by the two toll roads.

Travel time should be saved and logistics costs will be lower. In fact, the toll roads do not only connect regions but also increase regional competitiveness. There are hopes of accelerating the growth of new economic centres and develop nodes of productive economic growth.

Jokowi asked the local government to take advantage of the infrastructure and the important capital injection to attract investment.

“More investment will come so that more new businesses are developed. This will open the widest possible job opportunities,” Jokowi concluded.

The construction of the Cengkareng-Batuceper-Kunciran Toll Road is divided into four sections:

Section I (Kunciran-Tirtayasa) is 2.04 kilometres

Section II (Tirtayasa-Benteng Betawi) is 3.52 kilometres

Section III (Benteng Betawi-H Sastranegara) is 6.57 kilometres

Section IV (H Sastranegara-SS Benda) is 2.06 kilometres

Moreover, this toll road will be equipped with five toll gates (GT):

Kunciran GT

Tirtayasa GT

Buaran Indah GT

Tanah Tinggi GT

Husein Sastranegara GT

In addition, it is also equipped with three interchanges (SS):

SS Kunciran

SS Belendung

SS Benda

The Cengkareng-Batuceper-Kunciran Toll Road will also be connected to the Kunciran-Serpong Toll Road, which has been in operation since it was inaugurated by President Jokowi in December 2019.

Meanwhile, the 10.1 kilometre Serpong-Cinere Toll Road consists of two sections, namely the completed 6.5-kilometre Serpong-Pamulang Section I, and the 3.6-kilometre Pamulang-Cinere Section II with construction progress of 86 percent.

