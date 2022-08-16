Double Decker Transjakarta Tour Bus Operating Tuesday-Sunday

PT Transport Jakarta (Transjakarta) has extended the double-decker tour bus service operating time to cover Tuesday to Sunday effective from Tuesday 16th August 2022.

Previously it had only operated on weekends and national holidays.

The Head of the Transjakarta Corporate Secretary Division, Anang Rizkani Noor, said that the extension of the operational times was being carried out to meet the high public interest in using tourist buses. More and more people want to enjoy the city of Jakarta with the double-decker bus service.

“We hope that people can enjoy and get around the city of Jakarta with a tour bus service safely and comfortably, without being charged,” said Noor on Tuesday.

Currently, tourist buses serve two routes, namely BW2 Jakarta Baru (Juanda – Istiqlal) and BW4 Skyscraper (IRTI Monas – Bundaran Senayan). The two routes will be served by five buses operating from 10am to 5pm local Jakarta time.

“All customers are advised to continue to comply with all applicable regulations,” he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic had caused the temporary suspension of the tour bus operation in order to break the chain of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, the service was effective in serving the community starting Tuesday 3rd May 2022 and this time the service has been extended to six days.