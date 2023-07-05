ANOC Reveals Reason for Bali Withdrawing as World Beach Games Host

The ANOC (Association of National Olympic Committees) World Beach Games stated that Bali withdrew from hosting the event because no government funding was provided.

This was mentioned in a statement released by the ANOC World Beach Games, which claimed to have received information from the Local Olympic Committee (LOC) about the obstacles that led to Bali’s withdrawal from hosting the WBG.

ANOC also expressed their disappointment with the decision made by the local committee.

The local committee stated that the decision was taken after funds were not obtained from the government and there is currently not enough time to stage the World Beach Games.

“ANOC is deeply disappointed by the actions of the local committee, which resulted in athletes from 100 countries who have already qualified being unable to fulfil their ambition to compete in the World Beach Games,” ANOC wrote in their official statement.

ANOC also extended an apology to the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of each country, as well as the athletes, the International Federation, and fans regarding this cancellation.

ANOC then stated that Bali’s decision to withdraw was somewhat surprising because, in the previous coordination meeting, there was no indication that it would be cancelled.

“Even though there were many challenges related to preparing for the tournament, as was the case with organising other multi-events, ANOC was often reassured by the local committee that a solution would be found and the World Beach Games would proceed as planned. ANOC and the LOC meet in coordination meetings every week, most recently last week, and the local committee has given no indication of any issues that would have led to the decision,” the statement continued.