Aceh Refuses Influx of Rohingya Refugees Arriving

Residents of Sabang, Aceh, staged a demonstration and even dismantled the tents holding hundreds of Rohingya immigrants in the area.

A total of 139 Rohingya immigrants arrived in the second wave in the region on Saturday, 2nd December 2023. They urged the relevant parties to relocate the refugees from Pulau Weh immediately.

Initially, residents demonstrated to ask the UN organization that manages global refugees, UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), and the Sabang City Government to move Rohingya immigrants to other areas. Then, on Monday, 4th December, residents went to the shelter tent in their village and transported more than a hundred Rohingya immigrants using public transportation to the Sabang Mayor’s office.

“Because the residents refused from the start of the Rohingya’s arrival,” said the Acting Head of Balohan Village, Rusli.

The residents’ demonstration also occurred in front of the Sabang Mayor’s Office. They urged the local government to return the Rohingya refugees to the sea as they perceived the refugees behaving badly and not respecting local rules.

As a result of the residents’ demands, the Sabang City Government coordinated with UNHCR representatives until it was agreed that the Rohingya immigrants rejected by the residents of Ieu Meulee and Balohan Villages would be placed temporarily on the CT-1 Pier of the Sabang Area Concession Agency.

Regarding the handling of Rohingya immigrants who have landed on Pulau Weh, the Sabang City Government will not budget or incur costs to meet the needs of the refugees. UNHCR Protection Associate, Faisal Rahman, said that his party would take full responsibility for the Rohingya refugees, both in terms of costs required, basic needs, health, and so on.

“So all the handling carried out is our responsibility from UNHCR with our partner institutions such as IOM and others. As much as possible, we try not to charge the government,” he said.

Indonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo has ordered the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, to deal with the phenomenon of the influx of Rohingya immigrants using wooden boats to the coasts of Aceh.

“A meeting is to be held on how to return them to their country through the UN because there are representatives who are taking care of it,” said the Minister.

Currently, around 1,447 Rohingya refugees are entering Indonesia. This figure will continue to rise considering that the wave of refugees does not stop.

Meanwhile, neighboring countries, such as Malaysia and Australia, can no longer accept Rohingya refugees.

“Indonesia has intervened. However, this continuous intervention has been overwhelming; the Acehnese have refused, expressing, ‘Here we also need land and food.’ Those sent to Riau and Medan are overcapacity,” he explained.

Indonesia is helping Rohingya refugees for the sake of humanity even though it has not signed the United Nations Convention on Refugees. Previously, UNHCR said that Rohingya refugees did not come to Indonesia to exploit Indonesia or the friendliness of Indonesian people. According to the organization, Rohingya refugees are tough people who, if employed, will make a significant contribution to society.