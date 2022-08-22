5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Bali

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 rocked Bali on Monday 22nd August at 3:36 pm Western Indonesia Time.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said the earthquake did not have the potential for a tsunami. Based on their data, the point of the earthquake was at 9.36 degrees south latitude and 115.59 degrees east longitude.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 74 km southeast of South Kuta, Bali at a depth of 124 km from the seabed.

There has been no information on whether or not there was any damage or casualties due to the earthquake since this news was broadcast.