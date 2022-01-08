10 Blackmailers Arrested in Batam for Threatening to Spread Porn of Officials in China

Ten Chinese citizens have been arrested by members of the Sub-Directorate V Cyber Crime of the Special Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Riau Islands Police.

The perpetrators – nine men and one woman – extorted foreign victims who are officials in China.

“Using the MiChat application, they exhibited pornographic scenes to lure officials in China,” said the Director of the Special Criminal Investigation at the Riau Islands Police, Police Commissioner Teguh Widodo, on Thursday 6th January 2022.

Widodo said that from the evidence, in the form of the chat content that has been translated, it is known that the perpetrators framed officials in their home countries.

“Of the ten perpetrators, there is a woman who has become an icon in carrying out her actions by posing pornographically to attract special attention to officials, then recording it,” said Widodo.

He explained that the investigation would also involve the Batam Immigration Office. The extortion by Chinese citizens had been going on since August last year.

“After receiving information from the public, we arrested the ten extortionists from China, as well as evidence in the form of cellphones and laptops,” said Widodo.