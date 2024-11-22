Padma Resort Ubud Welcomes Executive Chef Damian Pentelow

Discover how Chef Damian Pentelow brings a vibrant blend of global flavours and culinary innovation to Padma Resort Ubud.

Padma Resort Ubud is delighted to announce the appointment of its new Executive Chef, Damian Pentelow. With a distinctive culinary vision shaped by his remarkable journey, Chef Damian brings fresh inspiration to the resort’s award-winning dining offerings.

Hailing from South Africa, Damian’s passion for cooking was ignited in his grandmothers’ kitchens, where he learned the art of “Braai”—grilling and smoking food over open flames. This early exposure to bold, fire-infused flavours has remained at the core of his culinary philosophy.

Damian’s career began in South Africa’s fine dining establishments, followed by an enriching experience aboard a luxury cruise liner. He later took on the role of Head Chef at a popular South African tapas bar, which led to eight adventurous years with Club Med across Southeast Asia. In 2018, he achieved the distinction of becoming the youngest Executive Chef in Club Med’s APAC region, a testament to his exceptional dedication and talent.

At Padma Resort Ubud, Chef Damian is introducing his philosophy of honouring simplicity and origins through vibrant, globally inspired flavours. His vision centres on creating an elevated yet relaxed dining experience that reflects the organic harmony of Ubud’s lush landscapes.

“Learning is continuous,” Damian shares. “I gain insights from books and, importantly, from my team. The kitchen is a place of endless knowledge.”

Looking ahead, Chef Damian is eager to contribute to Padma Resort Ubud’s legacy of memorable dining experiences while celebrating Bali’s dynamic fine dining scene. With the island attracting talented chefs from around the world, he envisions a bright future for culinary innovation in Bali.

Padma Resort Ubud