Indonesia Expat has listed the top 10 most favourite sports by the younger generation in Indonesia (at the moment).

Gen Z are always making everything viral these days–and sports is one of them. Sports, for them, is not only a lifestyle but, more likely, an identity. We may have seen Gen Z doing a certain sport and shared their activity on social media. That’s how they show their status and pride. The more exclusive the sport is, the higher the status they have, which may draw social attention.

However, from an objective perspective, this current phenomenon indicates that Gen Z are aware of health, regardless of what sports they do. Every sports activity they share on social media may inspire other people to do the same thing, and this will be a good start for all younger generations in Indonesia to keep fit. Instead of just staying at home, lying down on the bed, and doing nothing, why don’t they do some exercise outside?

Therefore, Indonesia Expat has gathered, as what we have observed in recent times, the most favourite sports among Gen Z in Indonesia:

Mini Soccer

Indonesia is known as a “big football nation” as most of the citizens have a deep love for football, whether watching or playing it. However, renting a football pitch or a stadium would be expensive, and there are a limited number of large pitches in every city. As an alternative, mini soccer — a smaller version of association football — has gained popularity. It’s more affordable than playing in a stadium and can be enjoyed with fewer than 11 players per team. Today, mini soccer has been a viral sport among male Gen Z. They even hire a photographer to capture the action and share the photos on social media.

Running

Running seems like an ordinary sport, but thanks to Gen Z, running has become an exclusive one. How so? It all began with running enthusiasts on social media sharing their running activities via an app called Strava — a smartphone app that records running routes and pace, often connected to a smartwatch to track performance. Gen Z is nothing without showing off on social media, and running is no exception. As a result, many have been influenced to do the same, turning what was once a simple exercise into a trendy, highly visible lifestyle activity.

Tennis

With its global popularity, tennis has also gained traction in Indonesia. It was once not particularly popular, as it was considered an “expensive sport” due to the high cost of equipment. However, thanks to young celebrities and influencers, today, tennis has become a favourite sport among Indonesians, especially Gen Z living in big cities. Many tennis courts and classes are open, offering racket rental options, so there’s no need to purchase one. Playing with a coach and other members is not only fun, but also a great way to make new friends and share experiences.

Padel

Padel has become a trend in Indonesia in the last two or three years. Brought by expatriates from Europe and Latin America, padel was first introduced in Bali. Padel, basically, can be considered a smaller version of tennis, mixed with squash. This sport doesn’t require a large court like tennis, and it’s easier to learn, which makes it more interesting. Its exposure on social media, mostly by celebrities, really helps Padel gain attention across Indonesia. As of today, many padel courts have been opened, and there are also padel communities to join, such as Waktunya Padel and Padel Dadakan in Jakarta, and Padel Club Indonesia in Bali.

Badminton

Badminton is not something new in Indonesia. It has long been the nation’s favourite sport, bringing home numerous prestigious achievements from world-class tournaments. It’s no surprise, then, that many people are drawn to the game and hold a deep love for it; Gen Z are no exception. Compared to similar racket sports, like tennis and padel, badminton is considered more affordable in terms of equipment and court rental fees. As a result, people from all walks of life can enjoy the sport. Even if they could not play on the proper court, they are still able to play outdoors on the housing complex with just a simple net.

Basketball

Basketball has also become a popular sport among Gen Z in Indonesia, especially those living in cities. Many schools and universities have basketball courts, and local parks or public sports centres often provide free or affordable places to play. Besides playing for fun, Gen Z love to join friendly matches or small tournaments with their friends. This sport is also often seen in Indonesian youth culture through fashion and lifestyle, influenced by global NBA trends and popular streetwear styles.

Gym (Weight and Cardio)

Going to the gym is another favourite activity among Gen Z, especially those who want to stay fit and build muscle. Most young people go to the gym for both health reasons and social status, since gym selfies and workout videos are commonly shared online. Even though some fitness centres are quite expensive, there are more affordable options, like community gyms or open public workout areas in parks. Cardio and weight training remain the two most popular types of workouts for Gen Z gym-goers.

Yoga

Yoga has become a relaxing way for young people to unwind from daily stress and maintain mental health. Many yoga studios in big cities offer beginner classes, and some hold free sessions during Car Free Day or at public parks. Yoga isn’t only about stretching and breathing — it’s a lifestyle movement embraced by younger Indonesians seeking balance in their busy lives.

Pilates

Pilates has gained more attention recently thanks to influencers and celebrities promoting it on social media. Similar to yoga, pilates focuses on body strength, posture, and flexibility. However, the classes are usually more expensive than yoga, which makes it a slightly more exclusive activity. Still, many Gen Z, particularly young females, save up to try it and share their experience on social media.

Cycling

Cycling reached its peak in Indonesia during the COVID-19 era. At that time, people were encouraged to exercise more and stay healthy. Cycling would be an alternative for those who are not able to run for extended periods, as it requires less energy than running. As of today, there are only a few cyclists on the streets, but more will come during the Car Free Day or any cycling events.