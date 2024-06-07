Nurturing Future Football Stars: Top International Football Academies in Jakarta

A look at Jakarta’s finest international football academies.

Football (also known as “soccer” in some regions) is one of the most popular sports in the world, and Jakarta is home to several top international football academies that are helping to develop future stars. These academies offer training programmes that combine physical fitness with skills development, making sure young players get a complete football education. Also, well-known football academies have top-notch facilities and experienced coaches, many of whom have played or coached at the international level.

In a football academy, young players learn the importance of sportsmanship and respect, both on and off the field. The diverse environment of these academies allows young footballers to meet and interact with peers from different backgrounds, helping them grow personally and socially.

Now, let’s explore the top international football academies in Jakarta:

Manchester City Football School

Manchester City Football School (MCFS) is an official football academy managed by Manchester City Football Club which is based in British School Jakarta (BSJ). This academy features the programme and training approach by the coaching team—trained and certified to Manchester City’s standards—that utilises BSJ’s state-of-the-art facilities, including outdoor, natural, and 4G pitches as well as indoor conditioning alternatives. MCFS offers children aged 6-14 a valuable opportunity to enhance their football skills while also promoting their overall well-being.

Contact: (021) 745 1670 / 0812 9678 4450

Website: https://www.bsj.sch.id/mancity/

Instagram: @mcfs_bsj

French Football Academy Jakarta

The FFF Academy welcomes participants from ages 4 to 18, aiming to support young players in Jakarta who aspire to advance their football careers. The academy provides a full-time learning approach with a comprehensive educational path, emphasising skill development, academic studies, and training. This academy is backed by the technical excellence of the world-class FFF team, which offers three different programmes: toddler programme (age 4-6), girls programme (age 8-18), and elite programme.

Contact: 0821 9822 1130

Website: https://www.fffacademyjkt.com/id

Instagram: @fffacademy.jakarta

Borussia Academy Indonesia

Borussia Academy Indonesia has teamed up with the renowned German Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach, recognised globally for its exceptional youth development programmes. The football academy welcomes boys and girls aged 3 to 16, regardless of their skill level. Borussia coaching utilises age-specific training programmes that emphasise skill development, motor coordination, and the basics of team play.

Contact: 0813 9443 2013

Website: https://borussiaacademy.id/

Instagram: @borussiaacademy.id

ASIOP Apacinti

Akademi Sepakbola Intinusa Olah Prima (ASIOP) Apacinti, established on the 28th of September, 1997, serves as a platform for nurturing youth football hobbies and talents. Over the years, ASIOP Apacinti has consistently produced high-quality, professional players who have excelled at the national level and beyond. With numerous alumni competing in professional leagues and representing the national team, ASIOP Apacinti boasts experienced and licenced instructors. The academy offers two distinct training programmes: the Regular Program and the Hobby Program – the latter is also known as the Saturday Program – designed for beginners eager to learn fundamental football techniques through weekly sessions. Also, ASIOP has collaborated with Japanese J-League club Shonan Bellmare to establish a football academy called Shonan Bellmare Indonesia Soccer School. This academy is the first Japanese team Football School (SSB) in Indonesia.

Contact: 0819 5888 8011 / 0877 7812 9588

Website: https://www.asiopapacinti.com/index.php

Instagram: @asiopapacinti

Brazilian Soccer Schools Indonesia

Since its formation in 2011, BSS Indonesia has delivered programmes across the country, providing an immersive learning experience for children in soccer the Brazilian Way. A key mission is to promote the Brazilian style, integrating Samba Music, Brazilian Player Moves, and Futebol de Salao Game. BSS has evolved into a uniquely appealing coaching system, offering the Brazilian style through Futebol de Salao balls, games, and skill moves inspired by legends like Ronaldinho, Robinho, and Neymar. Sessions are enhanced with Samba music, adding rhythm and enjoyment. Beyond football skills, the programme emphasises personal development, nurturing positive character traits and promoting good sportsmanship.