Ten Recommended Padel Courts in Jakarta

Looking for the best padel courts in Jakarta to get your new sports obsession started? We got you covered!

Padel has officially become Jakarta’s new it-sport. Originating from Mexico, this sport has only just started to be known in Indonesia around 2020, but over the past couple of years, more and more Jakartans have grown curious and obsessed with it. As a result, along with the high interest, many padel courts have sprung up in Jakarta. Here, Indonesia Expat breaks down some of the padel courts in Jakarta, each with its own appeal and uniqueness, that you may consider as the place where you can kick off your new, exciting sports obsession.

House of Padel

Playing padel while enjoying the view of the Jakarta skyline? Why not! You can do it at House of Padel, located on the 26th floor of the Agora Thamrin Nine Building. The location is in the centre of Jakarta and is the highest padel court in the city — about 70 metres above ground level. With a rental price of Rp500,000 per hour, there are four international standard courts with complete facilities, suitable for beginners to pros. The supporting facilities include to name a few, shower rooms with premium products, safe lockers, and private training sessions from experienced trainers.

Address: Agora Mall, Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.10, Floor 26, Kb. Melati, Tanah Abang District, Central Jakarta City

Operating Hours: 14.00-22.00 WIB

Instagram: @houseofpadel.id

Racquet Padel Club

Located in the Cilandak area, Racquet Padel Club is one of the most popular padel sports centres. This place offers four outdoor and four semi-outdoor courts, complete with clubhouse facilities, cafes, and swimming pools. This club also actively organises tournaments and provides training classes for children and adults. For those who want to join regularly, there is an exclusive membership programme.

Address: Jl. M.P.R. III Dalam No.4, Cilandak Barat, South Jakarta

Operating Hours: 06.00–21.00 WIB

Instagram: @racquet_padel_club

Padel Pro Kemang

Padel Pro Kemang presents an indoor padel-playing experience with six modern international standard courts, including one iconic pink court that is very much Instagrammable. Private, semi-private, and group training facilities are available for players of all ages and skill levels.

Address: Jl. Kemang II No.35, Bangka, South Jakarta

Operational Hours: 06.00–24.00 WIB

Instagram: @padelproid

Homeground Padel

Homeground Padel offers three semi-outdoor courts and one outdoor court, complete with supporting facilities such as a clubhouse for social events and training. This place is open to all ages, from children to adults.

Address: Jl. Kedoya Pilar No.7, South Kedoya, Kebon Jeruk, West Jakarta

Operating Hours: 06.00–23.00 WIB

Instagram: @homegroundpadelkedoya

Orange Garden Padel Club

Orange Garden Padel Club offers four indoor courts with supporting facilities such as toilets, prayer rooms, parking areas, and food and beverage outlets. This place also provides training programmes with professional coaches and can be an option for casual playing with family as well.

Address: Taman, Kebon Jeruk Intercon Blok M1, West Jakarta

Operational Hours: 06.00–22.00 WIB

Instagram: @ogpadel.id

Seven Padel

Inaugurated back in December 2024 by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Taufik Hidayat himself, Seven Padel is designed for players of all skill levels. Its facilities include four large courts with optimal ventilation, equipment rental, and comfortable restrooms. Seven Padel is also active in organising tournaments and regular training.

Address: Jl. Margasatwa, Jagakarsa, South Jakarta

Operating Hours: 6.00-23.00 WIB

Instagram: @7padel.id

Tangkas Padel

Located in the Greenville area, Tangkas Padel comes with three indoor courts equipped with an HVLS fan system for playing comfort. Additional facilities such as a waterbom park, Muay Thai class, CrossFit class, cafe, and lounge make this place more than just a sports centre. Exclusive coaching programmes are also available for various levels of players.

Address: Greenville Complex, Blok Q, Duri Kepa, Kebon Jeruk, West Jakarta

Operating Hours: 06.00–24.00 WIB

Instagram: @tangkaspadel

Verde Sports Hub

Verde Sports Hub is the main choice for North Jakarta residents who want to play padel in an international-standard indoor facility. In addition to four padel courts, there are also other sports facilities such as badminton, soccer, and basketball courts, as well as changing rooms, lockers, and professional coaches.

Address: Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, North Jakarta

Operating Hours: 06.00–22.00 WIB

Instagram: @verdesportshub

GOAT Arena

Do you live around Bintaro and are looking for a good padel court? Try GOAT Arena. There are three comfortable and international-standard indoor padel courts here, so it’s perfect for those of you who want to play seriously or just have fun with friends. The facilities encompass, to name a few, down-payment options, easy rescheduling, and flexible cancellation policies. In addition, GOAT Arena regularly holds events, such as the GOAT Padel League, which further strengthen the padel community in the Bintaro and South Tangerang areas.

Address: Jl. Pd. Betung Raya No.9, Bintaro, Kec. Pd. Aren, Kota Tangerang Selatan, Banten

Operating Hours: 06.00–24.00 WIB

Instagram: @goatarena.id

Pondok Indah Padel Club

Pondok Indah Padel Club is one of the newcomers that immediately stole the attention of padel lovers in Jakarta. Officially opened in April 2025, this club has the advantage of a huge number of fields, as there are 9 padel fields. The facilities are modern and complete, ranging from a comfortable waiting room to pro shop, to a premium atmosphere that makes the playing experience even more exciting.