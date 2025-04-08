Surgery or Not? Determining the Right Treatment After a Sports Injury

Sports is not just a hobby, it is a lifestyle. From tennis, padel, and golf or gym and fitness, staying active is key to health and relieving stress.

However, in every sport we choose, the risk of injury will always be there and can occur during or after sports. Even for severe cases, surgery may be an important step for full recovery from sports injuries.

In this article, specialist doctors who are experienced in treating various sports injuries provide their explanations before we take further steps to treat injuries properly.

What Happens Most and Why?

According to dr. Muhammad Alvin Shiddieqy Pohan, Sp.OT (K), Orthopedic Specialist Consultant Sports Injury Mayapada Hospital Tangerang, injuries are often caused by lack of preparation or incorrect technique.

Sprain, for example, occurs when a joint moves beyond its normal range of motion, often in the ankle, hand, or knee. Strain occurs due to excessive pulling or stretching of the muscles or tendons, usually in the ankle, knee, and back. Then serious injuries such as Broken Bones, either in the form of small cracks or total fractures due to strong pressure or impact, and Dislocations where injuries occur when bones in the joints shift from their normal position.

There are also several specific injuries that are often found due to intense movements in certain limbs. Shoulder Injuries, for example, often occur in sports such as tennis, golf, or swimming, Elbow Injuries often occur in tennis or badminton, and Waist Injuries are generally experienced by those who exercise cycling, golf, or weightlifting.

For runners, basketball players, and football players, Thigh Injuries can also occur because they involve the hamstring muscles. Knee Injuries can be caused by impact or lack of caution, while, Calf Injuries usually occur due to excessive muscle stretching or contraction.

From the various common injuries mentioned above, you may also be thinking about how this injury can be treated, when to see a doctor, or what if the injury doesn’t heal.

Remember PRICE, Your Go-To First Aid Guide for Sports Injuries

As an initial treatment for sports injuries, you can take simple steps as recommended by Dr. Reyner Valiant Tumbelaka, M.Ked.Klin, Sp.OT, Orthopedic Specialist at Mayapada Hospital Surabaya. He said, “Initial treatment for sports injuries can generally be handled with the PRICE method which is effective for minor sports injuries and should be done immediately after the injury occurs and for the first 24 to 36 hours.”

The PRICE method consists of:

Protection : Protecting the injured area with a splint/support.

Rest : Stopping sports activities so that the body can recover.

Ice : Compressing the injured area with ice using a thin towel for 15-20 minutes every two to three hours.

Compression : compressing with an elastic bandage to reduce swelling.

Elevation : Lifting the injured part higher than other parts of the body to reduce swelling.

However, if the injury gets worse and does not improve after performing the PRICE method, consult a doctor immediately for further treatment.

Making The Call: Identifying When Surgery Is Necessary

You can recognize injuries that require further treatment through several signs such as, swelling and pain getting worse, lumps or changes in shape, joints making noises when moved, inability to perform activities, loss of balance, difficulty breathing, and fever. Consult a doctor immediately for further treatment, either non-operatively or operatively, depending on the type of injury.

Revealed by dr. Petrasama, Sp.OT (K), Orthopedic Specialist Consultant for Sports Injuries at Mayapada Hospital Tangerang, non-operative treatment of injuries consists of administering drugs to reduce pain and relieve swelling. “Then, reducing the frequency of body movement (immobilization) with the help of light elastic bandages and light braces that function as external supports. Physiotherapy and rehabilitation modalities include sports massage, electrical stimulation through the skin, ultrasound, shockwave therapy, laser, to joint range of motion exercises and muscle strengthening,” he said.

Serious injuries even require surgical intervention to address the complaint comprehensively. Operative intervention can be done in various ways, one of which is Arthroscopy. “Handling of injuries with arthroscopy is done with minimally invasive techniques for diagnosis and treatment of problems in the joint. This technique minimizes pain and the risk of infection is smaller and recovery is fast. This operation is carried out based on evaluation and diagnosis from a comprehensive examination,” said Dr. Sapto Adji Hardjosworo, Sp.OT (K), Orthopedic Specialist Consultant for Sports Injuries at Mayapada Hospital, South Jakarta.

By considering this issue, you may be wondering where the healthcare services in Indonesia are that have specialist sports medicine doctors and related specialists to provide proper injury treatment.

Comprehensive Care for Sports Injury Prevention and Recovery

