Move for the Planet: Preserve the Earth with The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud and Adidas

In commemoration of the global running day, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud together with Adidas will hold a 5-kilometre running program on Saturday, 10th June 2023.

The run will be started at 5.30 am followed by yoga led by a Ubud Yoga Barn instructor at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud. Coinciding with this program, Adidas is unveiling “Move For The Planet“; a new global initiative that will harness the collective activity of sporting communities across the world. Move For The Planet is part of a wider Adidas sustainability initiative as Adidas continues its mission to bring out the best in athletes by making the planet a better place.

In line with the above initiatives, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud has the vision to be the leader of wellness destination in Bali, with the goal to enhance the well-being of travellers and creating memorable experiences that inspire people to be the best version of themselves by implementing the six pillars of wellness: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well; and provide services inspired by the local service.

“As Wellness is Westin brand’s DNA, we empower people to regain control of their well-being when they need it most while travelling through one Westin’s signature activity ‘runWestin’; Run like a local, with curated routes and breathtaking greenery view”, commented I Wayan Raksa, General Manager The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud.

Adidas is encouraging people to turn an activity into action as it pledges to donate €1 to Common Goal for every 10 minutes of activity logged across 34 sports in the Adidas Running app between 1st June-12th June up to €1.5 million. The contributions will support projects around the globe that educate and engage communities on sustainability through sport.

Cinita Dewi Mayakatri, Senior Activation Manager from Adidas Indonesia, said, “This year’s Move for The Planet comes as an improvement on past sustainability initiatives. Move For The Planet is here to embrace all people with various sports interests, such as running, cycling, soccer, tennis, softball, and many other types of activities; there are 34 sports that are eligible to take part in the MFTP this year. Even by walking, this time you can contribute to helping preserve nature with Move For The Planet.” This joint sports moment will be held from 1st-11th June 2023. Anyone looking to join the movement can find out more through this link.

The eligible sports types are running, virtual running, plogging, treadmill, trail running, walking, Nordic walking, wheel chairing, strolling, hiking, elliptical, tennis, soccer, golf, stair climbing, track & field, basketball, table tennis, volleyball, squash, American football, handball, and padel.