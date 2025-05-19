Indonesia Aims to Become World’s Second Largest Coffee Exporter

Indonesia aims to become the world’s second-largest coffee exporter, with Coordinating Minister Zulkifli Hasan urging collaborative efforts to unlock the nation’s vast coffee potential.

As one of the largest agricultural countries in the world, Indonesia boasts fertile land that stretches across the archipelago. One of Indonesia’s most internationally renowned agricultural products is coffee. The country produces a wide variety of coffee types that sell well on the global market.

However, despite having vast, fertile land ideally suited for coffee cultivation, Indonesia still lags behind Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia in global coffee production, with an average annual production of 700,000 tonnes. Its regional competitor, Vietnam, currently holds second place with an annual production of 1.8 million tonnes — nearly three times that of Indonesia.

When opening the world coffee exhibition, World of Coffee Jakarta, on Thursday, the 15th of May, the Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs, Zulkifli Hasan, spoke of the remarkable potential of Indonesian coffee. In an effort to catch up, he called on both the government and the private sector to work together in fully harnessing Indonesia’s coffee potential. He also stated his ambition to make Indonesia the world’s second-largest coffee exporter.

Furthermore, Hasan is confident that with the right management and methods, Indonesia can surpass Vietnam’s current position. He also remarked that domestic coffee production is being increased, with the aim of significantly boosting overall production volumes.

“The price is currently at its best so that productivity increases,” he said optimistically.

As of today, Indonesia possesses a substantial land area dedicated to coffee cultivation and holds 54 registered Geographical Indications (GI) for coffee. These comprise 26 GIs for Arabica coffee, 24 for Robusta, three for Liberica, and one for Excelsa coffee. According to data from the Central Statistics Agency, from January to September 2024, Indonesia exported 342,220 tonnes of coffee, valued at US$1.49 billion, while importing 67,650 tonnes of coffee from various countries, worth US$319.84 million.