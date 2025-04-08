Stay at the Top of Your Game: Injury Prevention Tips for Expats Who Golf

Golf has become an integral part of many expats’ lives in Indonesia—not just as a sport, but also as a lifestyle and social networking activity.

With numerous world-class golf courses in Jakarta and other cities, more and more expats are spending their time on the fairway. However, while golf may appear relaxed and exclusive, it carries injury risks that players often overlook.

The Hidden Risks of Golf: What Every Expat Golfer Should Know

Surprisingly, golf has a fairly high injury rate. Several studies show that more than half of golfers experience injuries, especially in the upper limbs and spine. Even world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods suffered spinal injuries that required five surgeries.

According to Dr. Elsye, Sp.KO, a Sports Medicine Specialist at Mayapada Hospital Kuningan, physical preparation and conditioning before playing significantly influence injury risk. “Injuries are often caused by overuse of muscles, improper posture and swing technique, or playing for extended periods without sufficient physical preparation, as well as a lack of optimal stability and mobility. Low fitness levels, existing medical conditions, unsuitable equipment, and even carrying a heavy golf bag can also contribute to injury. That’s why proper preparation and targeted training are essential—not only for peak performance on the course but also to prevent injuries,” she explains.

Effective preparation measures can enhance performance and also offer additional benefits, such as improving mood, reducing stress, and easing anxiety. Playing golf also helps burn calories, maintain a healthy weight, improve concentration and brain function, strengthen muscles, support bone health, and boost cardiovascular fitness.

How to Play Golf Safely & Effectively

Golf-related injuries often occur in the elbows and lower back due to repetitive swing motions. However, expats shouldn’t worry—these risks can be minimized with proper preparation. Dr. Taufan Favian Reyhan, Sp.KO, a Sports Medicine Specialist at Mayapada Hospital Jakarta Selatan, recommends a few key steps. “Before golfing, be sure to warm up with dynamic stretching for at least 10 minutes, and finish your game with a cool-down involving static stretching. Jogging or running is also highly effective for improving overall fitness,” he explains.

An avid golfer himself, Dr. Taufan also shares a few essential swing techniques to help prevent injuries. “Repetitive golf swing practice helps build rhythm and prepares the body. Avoid hitting the ground or rocks with your club. To prevent fatigue, train in a balanced way—focus on one type of swing for a short period without overexerting yourself,” he adds.

In addition to physical preparation and technique, equipment is equally important. Make sure your golf club feels comfortable in your grip, wear appropriate attire and shoes, and consider accessories like hats or sunglasses for added comfort. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to protect your skin from excessive sun exposure.

Prevent, Recover, Perform: How SITPEC Can Help

Get the best preparation before heading to the course with the Sports Injury Treatment and Performance Center (SITPEC) at Mayapada Hospital. This service offers comprehensive medical check-ups and expert advice to help you get the most out of your sports activities according to your physical condition. SITPEC is also an excellent option if you’re dealing with persistent golf-related injuries. With bilingual services (including English fluency), SITPEC ensures expats receive comfortable, high-quality care.

Spinal injuries, which are fairly common, often heal on their own. However, in some cases, further medical attention may be needed. Non-surgical treatments typically include cold compresses, pain relievers, physiotherapy, or pain management via anti-inflammatory steroid injections. If the condition doesn’t improve, treatment may require minimally invasive surgery (small incisions). This advanced technique uses technologies such as radiofrequency, lasers, and endoscopy. Dr. Starifulkani Arif, Sp.OT (K), a Spine Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at Mayapada Hospital Jakarta Selatan, explains, “This procedure requires only a small incision of about 1 cm. It helps reduce scarring and tissue damage, allowing for faster surgery and quicker recovery.”

To consult with a sports medicine specialist, orthopedic doctor, nutritionist, and other professionals at SITPEC, you can easily schedule appointments through the Mayapada Hospital MyCare app. This app allows you to book appointments quickly and includes a Personal Health feature that connects with Health Access and Google Fit to track your fitness activity, such as daily steps, calories burned, heart rate, and Body Mass Index (BMI). Download MyCare from the Google Play Store or App Store now, and enjoy reward points that can be redeemed for discounts at all Mayapada Hospital units.

Make sure you’re ready to face every round at your best. Warm up properly, maintain physical fitness, and take regular care of your body to reduce the risk of lower back injuries. Don’t hesitate to consult with SITPEC Mayapada Hospital to assess your body’s readiness—or if you’re experiencing tension or pain—because optimal golf begins with a healthy and comfortable body. Take care of your back health and enjoy every swing with full confidence.