Marriott Bonvoy and Kawasaki for Superbike Event

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 31 hotel brands, partnered with renowned motor powersports brand, Kawasaki, for a two-day Superbike event in Indonesia.

The highly-anticipated event was held at Mandalika. Adrián Huertas del Olmo, a professional motorcycle racer from Spain who is set to compete in the 2022 Supersport World Championship with MTM Kawasaki, participated in two meet-and-greet sessions in Bali and Lombok to the delight of ardent fans.

The first leg of the meet-and-greet session commenced at Bali’s most vibrant neighbourhood, W Bali – Seminyak. The luxury resort is located in the heart of Seminyak, where the design embodies the archipelago with a rice field-inspired WET® pool. Guests can keep to their workout schedule while travelling at the 24-hour AWAY® Spa and FIT gym and refuel at Starfish Bloo and FIRE, and WOOBAR Bali, a beachfront spot with a magnetic social scene and panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.

The second part of the meet-and-greet session took place at Sheraton Senggigi Beach Resort on 8th November 2022. The beachfront resort offers a relaxing environment and is rife with Lombok’s culinary and natural attractions which is an ideal pinnacle before the exciting event. Guests can relax and enjoy a pleasant tropical comfort at the resort and indulge in a glass of crafted cocktail by the iconic pool come afternoon.

“It was a protégé, a bike, and the road ahead. All it took was for someone to believe in him. Today, Adrián Huertas is a world champion. At Marriott Bonvoy, we believe in nurturing talent and supporting the next generation to be the best in their field. This meaningful partnership with Kawasaki has enabled us to do so and we look forward to supporting more of such efforts,” Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President (Indonesia), Marriott International shared.