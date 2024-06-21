Adoption 101: A Guide for Foreign Citizens Looking to Adopt in Indonesia

Foreign citizens interested in adopting a child in Indonesia must adhere to a set of requirements established by the Indonesian government.

The Department of Social Affairs has authorised a limited number of agencies to handle international adoptions, with the Yayasan Sayap Ibu Foundation being the designated agency in Jakarta for foreign adoption processes. The following are the steps that foreign nationals must follow to adopt a child in Indonesia.

1. Initiate Contact: Reach out to the Sayap Ibu Foundation in Jakarta to express your interest in adopting an Indonesian child. You will undergo an interview with a social worker to assess your motivation and suitability. The essential criteria for prospective adoptive parents include:

Age. The adoptive parents must be between 25 and 45 years old (husband can be up to 45 years, wife up to 40 years).

Marital Status. The couple must have been married for at least five years.

Residency. They must have lived in Indonesia for at least two years and possess a permit from the local regent and their embassy in Jakarta.

Parental Status. They can be childless, have biological children, or have previously adopted an Indonesian child. However, if they have adopted a child from another country, they are ineligible to adopt from Indonesia.

Religious Belief. The couple should have a belief in God.

Court Appearance . Both parents must be able to appear in court.

2. Documentation Submission: If the Sayap Ibu Foundation deems you suitable, you will need to submit various documents to the Department of Social Affairs. These include:

Authenticated marriage certificate

Authenticated birth certificates of both parents

Authenticated birth certificates of any previous children

Approval letters from close relatives

Health statements for both parents from an Indonesian government hospital

A statement from an Indonesian government hospital gynaecologist regarding infertility, if applicable

Income statement

Good conduct certificates from Indonesian police for both parents

Family photos and photos of the home and surroundings

Three photos each of the husband and wife

A statement affirming that the adoptive parents will contact the Indonesian Embassy in their future areas of residence (with an official stamp)

A statement of motivation for adopting an Indonesian child (with an official stamp)

A statement of domicile from the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta and from the local regent

Work permit

Photocopies of passports and KIMS of both parents

A letter from the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta stating that the child will be allowed entry into the United States after the adoption and that the child will be considered the adoptive parents’ child as if born to them.

Note: All English documents must be translated into Bahasa Indonesia by a sworn translator in Indonesia, with assistance available from the Sayap Ibu Foundation.

3. Fostering: Once all documents are submitted, and you have lived in Indonesia for at least two and a half years, the Department of Social Affairs may authorise the Sayap Ibu Foundation to place the child in your care as foster parents. The fostering period lasts a minimum of six months, during which an Indonesian social worker will visit your home.

4. Court Hearing: After completing six months of foster care, meeting the three-year residency requirement, and submitting all necessary paperwork, a court date will be set. This hearing will officially declare you as the adoptive parents of the child.

5. Final Adoption Document: Approximately two weeks after the court hearing, you will receive the official court adoption document.

6. Obtaining an Indonesian Passport for the Child: With the court adoption document, you can apply for your child’s Indonesian passport, which is necessary for the child to leave Indonesia and obtain a U.S. visa. The requirements for the Indonesian passport include:

The child’s birth certificate

Copies of both parents’ passports and residence/work permits

A copy of the court adoption decree

A letter of domicile from the parents’ lawyer stating it is for the child’s passport

An affidavit from your country’s embassy affirming the child will not automatically become a foreign citizen upon adoption

A processing fee of Rp50,000

Contact Information for Yayasan Sayap Ibu Foundation

The Yayasan Sayap Ibu Foundation, authorised by the Department of Social Affairs, assists foreigners in the adoption process.

