Rejuvenate Your Senses at Kriya Spa: A Sanctuary of Timeless Balinese Healing

Step into a world of serenity and renewal at Kriya Spa, where ancient Balinese wisdom meets contemporary wellness. Here, each visit is more than a treatment — it’s a journey to restore emotional balance and elevate spiritual well-being.

Nestled within the tranquil grounds of Grand Hyatt Bali, Kriya Spa is inspired by the profound Balinese philosophy of Rituals. Its architecture, reminiscent of a regal water palace, sets the tone for an immersive experience steeped in tradition. Guests are invited to embrace the healing rituals of Bliss, Harmony, Purity, and Energy — each crafted to nurture relaxation, invigorate the senses, and support natural detoxification.

At the heart of Kriya Spa’s offerings is the signature Authentic Balinese Massage, a ritual deeply rooted in Bali’s centuries-old healing heritage. This revered therapy draws on ancient techniques passed down through generations, enhanced by aromatic cinnamon and ylang-ylang oils that not only soothe the body but also stimulate circulation, boost energy, and promote natural detoxification. Through a harmonious blend of rhythmic strokes, gentle stretches, and deep pressure — skillfully applied using the therapist’s elbows and forearms — this massage releases muscle tension, improves blood flow, and enhances flexibility. Traditionally believed to balance the body’s qi, or life force, it delivers a profound sense of renewal, offering an authentic connection to Bali’s timeless wellness traditions.

Rooted in Bali’s holistic healing philosophy, Kriya Spa uses only natural, indigenous ingredients. Every treatment is carefully tailored by experienced therapists, ensuring a personalised journey that reconnects body, mind, and spirit. Whether you seek deep relaxation or an invigorating boost, each therapy is designed to restore harmony and vitality.

Indulgence reaches new heights within the privacy of the elegant spa suites. Guests may choose from an exquisite menu of bespoke treatments, including rejuvenating facials, luxurious body scrubs, and deeply therapeutic massages. For the ultimate retreat, the Gazebo Massage offers pure bliss in an open-air setting, surrounded by lush tropical gardens and the gentle hush of poolside breezes.

Signature experiences start from Rp1,150,000++, with the Authentic Balinese Massage as a centrepiece of Kriya Spa’s healing journey.

Kriya Spa welcomes guests daily from 9 AM to 9 PM. For more information, visit Kriya Spa or connect via WhatsApp at +62 811 3960 6610.