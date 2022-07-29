The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Welcomes the Dynamic Trio

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua in Bali is pleased to host two talented chefs and one outstanding mixologist, who will enhance the dining experiences at the resort.

The culinary team will be led by the recently hired leader, Matthias Mittnacht, who will also be in charge of the Bali International Convention Centre. Next in line is the renowned cookbook author, Jason Licker, who incorporates sweet, salty, sour, and bitter flavours while combining textural contrast and temperature difference to enhance the property’s pastries and desserts. Marlon Hermanto, who is completing the trio, will take diners on an extraordinary journey while they sip cocktails made from locally sourced and fresh ingredients.

“The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is excited to welcome tourists to Bali as the country’s borders are reopening and the G20 summit is taking place in Bali this year. We will continue to offer unique dining experiences to our guests. With the arrival of the dynamic trio, we aim to provide the best offer to our guests and will undoubtedly elevate their dining and stay experience at the resort,” explained Oriol Montal, General Manager of The Westin Nusa Dua Resort, Bali.

Chef Jason Licker

Chef Jason Licker began his career with an internship at the Union Square Café in New York while enrolled in the Pastry Arts Program at the French Culinary Institute. Then, he was offered to work for free at the renowned Jean Georges Restaurant, where he was eventually hired as a pastry chef.

Chef Jason began his culinary journey in Asia after working as a pastry chef at Metrazur for Charlie Palmer, The Shore Club in Miami Beach as Executive Pastry Chef, supervising all food and beverage outlets, including Nobu Miami Beach, and being named Rising Star Chef by Starchefs.com while serving as Executive Pastry Chef at The Peninsula New York. In Asia, he continued his work as Executive Pastry Chef at The Westin Bund in Shanghai, The Venetian Macau Hotel and Resort, and The JW Marriott Hong Kong, and was appointed as Corporate Pastry Chef of Cé La Vi restaurants (Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Singapore).

Chef Jason debuted his first cookbook, Lickerland: Asian-Accented Desserts. The book was named the second-best Asian cookbook in the world by The World Gourmand Cookbook Awards in May of 2018 and was the only self-published cookbook nominated for a James Beard Award in 2017. His second self-published cookbook, Baking with Licker, combines his passion for Asian ingredients with his love of home baking. The book was a finalist for the 2021 IACP Cookbook Award and the winner of the 2021 World Gourmand Cookbook Award for the best Asian cookbook in the world.

Joining the Westin’s culinary team, Chef Jason offers his expertise in desserts at the chocolate-themed Sunday brunch on 24th and 31st July from 12-4pm where guests are invited to indulge in all of the lusciousness and sweetness that chocolate has to offer. Chef Jason will also be involved at the Westin’s authentic Japanese restaurant, Hamabe, and at the Lobby Bar & Lounge, both as a pastry chef.

Chef Matt Mittnacht

Chef Matt’s expertise in lifestyle hospitality, project management, talent development, and the establishment of innovative food concepts will be an exciting addition to the six pillars of Westin Wellbeing, specifically the Eat Well pillar, where Westin uses fresh, natural, and sustainably sourced ingredients to craft innovative and irresistible local flavours. With Chef Matt’s arrival, the resort will enhance its dining experience with creative offers every evening, such as Taco Tuesday, Barefoot Beach BBQ every Wednesday, Crab a Licious on Thursday, White Night every full moon, and many more to come, all the while displaying beachfront ambience.

Marlon the Mixologist

Marlon has spent the past decade working as a manager and bartender at some of Bali’s most popular bars. One of his specialities is creating palate-pleasing drinks with local ingredients that are light and flavourful. His concoctions are a must-try for any cocktail connoisseur. The dining experience will undoubtedly be elevated to a whole new level of excitement thanks to Marlon’s expertise in the preparation of delectable cocktails.

Visit www.westinnusaduabali.com or follow @WestinBali on social media for more information on The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali.