The Spooktacular treats at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Whether you’re on a hunt for a spooky-licious brunch or haunted staycation – head down to Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

Celebrate the spooky season at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta as we have set a series of spooktacular promotions that you don’t want to miss out.

Spooktober Treats at Kempi Deli

May you have a tooth-tastic evening with our Halloween Sweets edition! Get yourself a trick or treat along with our luscious spooky-inspired figures, such as The Spider; a chocolate pie with vanilla marshmallow as a cute complement, The Mummy; a black sesame mousse and chiffon whipped into saccharine vanilla and orange marmalade, The Coffin; a perfect combination of hazelnut cream and dacquoise, along with home-made hazelnut paste and caramel. Last but not least, our eeriest figure of the month, The Ghost; a chocolate sponge and ganache with crunchy chocolate pearl on the side. Get yourself a trick or sweet for your Spooktober celebration starting from IDR 65,000. Available on 18 to 31 October 2021.

Halloween Weekend Buffet

Trick or EAT! Have yourself a spine-chilling dinner with our Special Halloween Buffet. Spend your spooky weekend of haunting dining and Indulge in an unforgettable buffet dining experience with an array of the finest local and international favorites, featuring Nasi Gandul, a BBQ & Satay corner, Salmon en croute, Roast beef, and many more. Expect to be wowed by an extravagant spread of the finest dishes, including Nusantara delicacies, an appetizer, and a dessert. A selection of Western and Italian delights is also available, along with healthy salad options. Do not miss our mouth-watering sweets and desserts corner, which is complete with a full range of bread and pastries, as well as six flavors of ice cream and sorbet, offered to complete your culinary journey. Especially for your little ones, we also provide a food stall with sweet-delight selections, such as candyfloss, popcorn, and a chocolate fountain. Under the new normal, the seating capacity has been reduced to a maximum of 142, including two private dining rooms and outdoor seats. The Nusantara Buffet is available from Monday to Friday at IDR 390,000++ per person. The International Buffet is available from Saturday to Sunday at IDR 598,000++ per person.

For Reservation: 021 2358 3898. Or WhatsApp: 0877 7503 7507. Available from 30 to 31 October with the price at IDR 598,000++/person

Wonderful Weekend Break

Make a wonderful weekend escape with your loved ones in Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta and take advantage of attractive rates and benefits. Explore the city’s attractions, shopping or Immerse yourself in the comfort and luxury of our spacious rooms whilst soaking in the city’s extraordinary sights. The price starts from IDR 2,000,000* Before tax and service. Rate is valid for the stay period during the weekend (Friday to Sunday). The offer includes; Overnight stay in one of our luxurious rooms or suites and a Complimentary Upgrade to the next room category up to Executive Grand Deluxe room for a minimum stay of two nights (subject to availability) and breakfast for 2 persons. Unlock more benefits by booking directly at our website at www.kempinski.com/id/jakarta/hotel-indonesia.

For further information, please talk to us on 021 2358 3800. The promo is valid until 29 December 2021

About Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is located next to the iconic Bundaran HI (Hotel Indonesia Roundabout) fountain at the heart of the city’s main shopping, business, and lifestyle district. Its 289 rooms and suites offer grand views of Jakarta city, and the hotel features an array of amenities that caters to conventions and weddings, as well as a broad collection of restaurants and bars. Integrated with the Grand Indonesia Shopping Town, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta also offers unmatched convenience for all its guests.