St. Regis Jakarta and Elite Grahacipta Are Delighted to Announce Their Exclusive Collaboration at J.J.A. Restaurant and St. Regis Bar Jakarta

This Exclusive Collaboration Features an Experience with Baccarat Fascinating Cocktails.

St. Regis Jakarta is delighted to announce its second collaboration in partnership with Elite Grahacipta, presenting Baccarat Collections, the renowned purveyor of exquisite crystal craftsmanship, at J.J.A. Restaurant and St. Regis Bar Jakarta. Building upon the success of their previous partnership, this collaboration promises an unparalleled experience, merging luxury dining with the artistry of Baccarat crystals and the innovative mixology of St. Regis Bar Jakarta.

Exclusive Private Dining Room Experience at J.J.A. Restaurant with Baccarat

Central to this collaboration is the exclusive Private Dining Room (PDR) at J.J.A. Restaurant, adorned with the brilliance of Baccarat crystals, offering guests a lavish and intimate setting. The thematic setup, enhanced by Baccarat’s magnificent crystals showcased on our shelves and dining table, elevates the dining experience to unparalleled heights. Guests will have the opportunity to admire and acquire these exquisite pieces, providing a unique culinary experience. This harmonious combination creates a symphony of taste and elegance, ensuring a truly refined and unforgettable culinary journey for discerning connoisseurs.

Culinary Delights by Director of Culinary, Chef Oscar Perez

Complementing the luxurious ambience is a specially curated set menu by Chef Oscar Perez, offering an unforgettable culinary journey. Each dish is meticulously crafted to harmonise with the elegance of Baccarat crystals, creating a symphony of flavours and aesthetics.

Each month focuses on a distinct 5-course set menu theme at Rp1,600,000++ per person:

Facets of Joy (June): Celebrating the vibrant flavours of summer, this month’s focus is on ingredients bursting with sweetness, fragrance, and freshness such as White Asparagus, Organic Chicken & Diver Scallops, Mulwarra Lamb Cutlet, and Symphony of Summer Berries.

Tale of Water (July): Highlighting sustainable seafood practices and ingredients from our oceans, emphasising the importance of water in our culinary world, such as Sturia "Vintage" Caviar, Oyster-Parsley Cream, Boston Lobster & Dover Sole, and Jivara Chocolate Tart.

Fire of Passion (August): Introducing autumn with earthy flavours and delectable grilled meat selections, inspired by the primal yet effective cooking method of fire, such as Smoked Foie Gras, Torched Scallop, Pan-Seared Trout, Pira-Grilled Prime Sirloin, and Coconut & Pineapple Carpaccio.

Exquisite Cocktails at St. Regis Bar Jakarta

At St. Regis Bar Jakarta, guests can indulge in an array of captivating cocktails, including the signature Baccarat-themed creations:

French 1841: A timeless concoction that pays homage to the rich heritage of both St. Regis and Baccarat.

Eve Martini: A tantalising blend of flavours inspired by the allure of Eve, crafted to perfection.

Baccarat Sour: A delightful twist on the classic sour, featuring premium ingredients and a touch of Baccarat elegance.

Harcourt Old-Fashioned: A sophisticated rendition of the classic cocktail, elevated with the finest spirits and served in Baccarat crystal glassware.

Mocktail Delights

For those seeking a non-alcoholic option, St. Regis Bar Jakarta presents the refreshing Harcourt Spritz, a mocktail that captivates the senses with its vibrant flavours and Baccarat-inspired charm.

St. Regis Jakarta and Elite Grahacipta invite guests to indulge in this exclusive collaboration, where luxury dining meets artistic excellence. Experience the epitome of sophistication at J.J.A. Restaurant and St. Regis Bar Jakarta from the 1st of June to the 31st of August 2024.

About J.J.A:

J.J.A Restaurant at The St. Regis Jakarta is a renowned establishment known for its exceptional cuisine focusing on premium ingredients and elevated service. With a commitment to culinary excellence, J.J.A offers a memorable fine dining experience that combines innovative flavors with artistic presentation.

About Elite Grahacipta:

Elite Grahacipta has been selling exceptional home furnishings since 1977. Originally started as a private hobby, Elite has evolved into a dedicated provider of unique, high-quality choices for home interiors. Offering access to the world’s leading interior brands, including Baccarat, Daum, Lladro, L’Objet, Mariner, Casamilano, Ambella Home, and Italamp, Elite remains committed to delivering designs that meet the highest standards of both style and lasting value. The journey of Elite’s success, spanning over a quarter of a century, is a testament to the ongoing dedication of those who have contributed to its prosperity.

About Baccarat:

Baccarat is a French luxury brand internationally renowned as a leader in high-end and exclusive crystal products. Since its foundation in 1764, the company, based in Baccarat in the Lorraine region of Eastern France, has symbolized a unique savoir-faire and an inimitable French Art de Vivre. The brand has inspired leading designers worldwide for 250 years, offering iconic lighting, unique tableware, decorative objects, fine jewelry, and tailor-made flacons.

Join us at St. Regis Jakarta for an unforgettable dining experience.