Don’t Miss HYBS: Live in Jakarta Electrifying Show

Thai Indie Pop Duo Set to Rock Bengkel Space, SCBD on 8th August 2023.

Get ready for an extraordinary night of music as the sensational Thai indie pop duo, HYBS brings their electrifying performance to Jakarta on 8th August 2023. The highly-anticipated concert will take place at the renowned Bengkel Space in SCBD and is sure to ignite the stage and leave the audience in awe.

HYBS has taken the music scene by storm since their debut single “Ride” in 2021. Their infectious melodies and soulful lyrics have captivated listeners, while their unique sound and magnetic stage presence have propelled them to new heights of success. The duo has achieved a lot in a short period of time, including a global hit with “Ride,” #1 on the Billboard charts in Thailand and Indonesia, features in major music publications, extensive touring, and numerous awards, including the Best New Artist Award at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

HYBS’ debut album, “Making Steak,” has further cemented their status as a rising force in the music world. The album’s captivating lyrics resonate deeply with listeners, showcasing the duo’s artistic growth and their ability to create an emotional connection through their music.

“We are beyond excited to bring HYBS to Jakarta for a truly unforgettable concert experience,” said Michael Devant, Creative Strategist of Hype Festival. “Their unique blend of indie pop sounds and captivating performances have earned them a loyal following, and we can’t wait to witness their energy on stage.”

Prepare for a night filled with infectious rhythms, heartfelt lyrics, and an atmosphere of pure musical magic. Join HYBS Live in Jakarta on 8th August 2023, and be part of an unforgettable evening that will leave you craving more.

Tickets are now on sale

Presale tickets for HYBS Live in Jakarta have already sold out, but regular-priced tickets are now available through www.letsgethype.asia. For additional updates and event details, follow @hypefestivalid on Instagram.

Don’t miss your chance to see HYBS live in Jakarta!