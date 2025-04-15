Recommended Picks for Easter Weekend 2025 Celebrations and Promos in Jakarta

Here are our recommendations for the exciting spots in Jakarta where you can celebrate this year’s Easter weekend with your loved ones.

Looking for a hotel or a restaurant where you can celebrate this year’s Easter weekend with joy and glorious memories to cherish? Well, Indonesia Expat has curated and selected a few recommended spots in Jakarta; each of which offers a playful, lovely time for you and your loved ones. We wish everyone a very blessed and happy Easter!

Mangkuluhur ARTOTEL Suites

Mangkuluhur ARTOTEL Suites is proud to introduce a family-friendly Sunday Brunch experience through a special collaboration with Buumi Playscape, a premium playground brand from the SCBD area of Jakarta. As part of this initiative, Mangkuluhur ARTOTEL Suites brings Buumi’s “Play to Go” programme to the hotel every weekend, creating a safe and engaging play space for children to enjoy during brunch. The Sunday Brunch takes place weekly at Mangkuluhur ARTOTEL Suites and is priced at Rp588,000 net per person. An early bird rate of Rp488,000 net per person is available for reservations made before the 17th of April, 2025.

Address: Jl. Gatot Subroto Kav. II, Karet Semanggi, South Jakarta

Phone: +6221 526 8833 (Call)

Instagram: @mangkuluhurartotesuites

Oakwood Suites Kuningan Jakarta

In commemoration of Easter, Oakwood Suites Kuningan Jakarta is proud to present an eco-friendly art activity titled “Eggshell Mosaic Art”, which will be held from 9 to 11 AM in the Kids’ Corner area of ​​the hotel. This activity is intended for children aged 4 to 12 years old who want to celebrate Easter in a creative and environmentally conscious way. “Eggshell Mosaic Art” is a creative art that uses broken eggshells to create patterns or images on cardboard surfaces. This activity will be guided by a team from Eco Juniors Explorer Club, an educational community that invites children to get closer to the environment through fun and interactive exploration of art, nature, and science. This event is free for all members of the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) membership programme.

Address: Jl. Setia Budi Utara Raya No.5, Kuningan, South Jakarta 12920

Phone: +62817 9460 145 (WhatsApp)

+62817 9460 145 (WhatsApp) Instagram: @oakwoodsuiteskuninganjkt

Four Seasons Jakarta

This Easter Sunday, Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta welcomes families and friends to its Orange Blossom Garden for a spectacular celebration. On the 20th of April, 2025, Alto Restaurant & Bar will transform into a wonderland of vibrant orange flowers and bunny-themed decorations, setting the stage for a magical Easter Brunch Buffet. Guests can look forward to a curation of citrus-inspired dishes and indulgent Easter desserts. Other menu highlights include the seafood and foie gras selection, Chef Marco’s hearty Beef Lasagna with Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, and the perfectly finished Pan-Seared Swordfish. The Orange Blossom Easter Brunch Buffet will take place at Alto Restaurant & Bar on Easter Sunday from 12 PM to 3 PM. The buffet is priced at Rp988,000++ per adult.

Address: Jl. Gatot Subroto No.18, Kuningan Barat, Mampang Prapatan, South Jakarta 12710

Phone: +62878 8870 0096 (WhatsApp)

Instagram: @fsjakarta

Vertu Harmoni Jakarta

Celebrate Easter with a memorable family getaway at Vertu Harmoni Jakarta from the 18th until the 20th of April, 2025. The hotel offers a special “Easter Family Fun” room package, designed to create joyful moments for the whole family. This room package starts from Rp1,390,000 net per night and provides the perfect setting for a joyous family celebration in the heart of Jakarta. Furthermore, This year, Vertu Harmoni Jakarta announces a unique collaboration with SHP Toys, Indonesia’s leading kids’ toy manufacturer, to present a fun-filled kids activities programme called “Joyful Egg-Plorer.” This exciting initiative offers a range of engaging activities for children, including egg painting, an Easter egg hunt, dancing with a friendly bunny mascot, a special kids’ movie screening, and a dedicated kids’ food Easter corner. To further enhance the spirit of togetherness during the Easter weekend, Voyage Resto & Bar at Vertu Harmoni Jakarta will host a delightful Easter Brunch on Sunday, the 20th of April, 2025.

Address: Jl. Hayam Wuruk No.6, Gambir, Central Jakarta

Phone: +62811 868 3788 (WhatsApp)

Instagram: @vertuharmoni

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta invites families and loved ones to celebrate the spirit of Easter with an exclusive staycation offer and a festive Easter Sunday Brunch, specially curated to create joyful moments for guests of all ages. Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is offering a limited-time Easter Staycation. From the 18th until the 20th of April, 2025, guests can enjoy an Easter retreat in the heart of the city starting from Rp3,080,000++ per night. Designed as the perfect Easter outing for families, Signatures Restaurant will host an Easter Sunday Brunch from 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM; the brunch is priced at Rp868,000++ per person and will feature a wide array of gourmet selections, including a dedicated Easter Dessert Island Buffet. For those seeking relaxation without an overnight stay, the hotel introduces the Day Pass Experience, available to non-resident guests.

Address: Jl. MH. Thamrin No. 1, Central Jakarta 10310

Phone: +62817 0791 398 (WhatsApp, for Easter Staycation) / +62817 0050 079 (WhatsApp, for Easter Sunday Brunch)

Instagram: @hotelindonesia_kempinski

Gran Meliá Jakarta

This Easter, enjoy a delightful Sunday Easter Brunch at Café Gran Via, Gran Meliá Jakarta—where culinary excellence meets festive family fun. On Sunday, the 20th of April, 2025, from 11.30 AM to 3 PM, indulge in an opulent all-you-can-eat dining experience featuring a world-class selection of international flavours, priced at Rp638,000++ per person. Adding to the excitement, children will be thrilled with a variety of engaging Easter activities, including an Easter Egg Hunt, Bead Making, Face Painting, Magic Show, Castle Balloon Play Area, and more.

Address: Jl. H. R. Rasuna Said, Kuningan Timur, Setiabudi, South Jakarta 12950

Phone: +62811 8890 712 (WhatsApp)

Instagram: @granmeliajakarta

The St. Regis Jakarta

This Easter, The St. Regis Jakarta invites you to step into a world where cherished traditions are reimagined with contemporary elegance and heartfelt moments await at every turn. This special Easter Weekend Brunch becomes a celebration of culinary craftsmanship and seasonal delight. The air fills with the aroma of fresh-off-the-grill creations, while whimsical desserts inspired by the Easter spirit bring joy to all ages. From early April, The Drawing Room becomes the heart of Easter refinement. Here, the beloved St. Regis Afternoon Tea tradition is elevated with festive flair—think delicate savouries and sweets infused with seasonal flavours, served alongside a specially crafted welcome drink. For those seeking a refined culinary encounter, J.J.A. Restaurant pays special tribute to one of the world’s most luxurious ingredients: French Black Winter Truffle.

Address: Jl. H. R. Rasuna Said No.4 Blok Kav. B, Kuningan, Setiabudi, South Jakarta 12910

Phone: +6221 5094 8888 (Call)

Instagram: @stregisjakarta

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Gather with loved ones and celebrate the spirit of Easter with Saturday Easter Brunch at Lyon. Indulge in a delightful spread of French delicacies, from foie gras, French cheeses, seafood, and roasted beef to decadent holiday-themed desserts. Enjoy the warm and festive ambience, perfect for creating cherished family moments on this special day. A Joyful Easter Feast at Lyon is available at Rp898,000++ per person on the 19th of April, 2025.

Address: Jl. M.H. Thamrin, Menteng, Central Jakarta 10310

Phone: +6221 2993 8888 (Call)

Instagram: @mo_jakarta

AYANA Midplaza Jakarta

Embrace the Easter spirit with joy at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta, where a delightful culinary experience and charming sweet offerings await. On Sunday, the 20th of April, 2025, from 12 PM to 3 PM, guests are invited to enjoy a special Easter Brunch at RASA Restaurant or Easter Delight & Kids Activity at JimBARan Lounge, featuring a lavish buffet and family-friendly entertainment. In addition to the Easter Brunch, AYANA Midplaza Jakarta presents an Exclusive Easter Chocolate Collection, handcrafted and hand-painted by the hotel’s talented culinary team. These artisanal chocolates make for thoughtful gifts or delightful treats to share with loved ones.

Address: Jl. Jenderal Sudirman No.Kav 10-11, RT.10/RW.11, Karet Tengsin, Central Jakarta 10220

Phone: ‪+62811 1917 175 (WhatsApp)

Instagram: @ayanajakarta

Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Hop into a joyful Easter celebration at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia, where delightful festivities and indulgent culinary experiences await. This Easter, elevate your Sunday feast with an extravagant culinary experience at Sana Sini Restaurant. From exquisite seafood towers and succulent roasts to handcrafted desserts that celebrate the spirit of the season, every bite is a testament to artistry and flavour. Furthermore, you can also spring into Easter celebration with special Bunny Treats for Easter Afternoon Tea by Le Chocolat and Easter Cake by Makaron Bakeshop: a perfect centrepiece for your festive table or a delightful gift for loved ones at Rp400,000++ per cake.