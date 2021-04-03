Church Security Tightened during Easter Celebrations

Head of Public Relations for the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police Chief Police Commissioner Yusri Yunus has said the joint military-police security apparatus will deploy 5,590 personnel across 833 churches to oversee and secure Easter worship celebrations.

The tightened security by the national police has been prompted by recent acts of terrorism. The police stated that, in the last few days, there have been two acts of terror which have caused the police to focus on tighter security.

The security operation is a direct response to the suicide bombings carried out by a husband and wife at the Makassar Cathedral last Sunday 28th March, along with an attack by a lone wolf terrorist at the National Police Headquarters on Wednesday 31st March.

Yusri detailed that there will be four large churches which will be prioritised for security. Of the total officers deployed, most of them will provide security at the four priority churches, with 155 dedicated personnel.

“The four churches that have become the security priority are the cathedral, the Immanuel church, the Grogol HKBP church and the Krishtoforus Catholic church in Petamburan,” he said.

He went on to say that currently, his party was coordinating with the administrators of the four churches. Altogether, they have implemented improved internal security standard operating procedures.

Yusri also said that most churches in the jurisdiction of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police have installed CCTV to increase security when conducting worship.

“We sit together with the internal security in the church. Further, we also continue to patrol the outer perimeter,” he said.

Christians and Catholics in Indonesia are starting to celebrate Easter from Thursday 1st April to Sunday 4th April, with a series of worship services on Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday.