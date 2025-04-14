Celebrate Easter in Style with a Tropical Twist in W-land at W Bali – Seminyak

Tropical indulgence meets stylish celebration this Easter at W Bali – Seminyak, with a whimsical afternoon tea, a lavish Sunday brunch, and unforgettable sweet surprises.

This Easter, W Bali – Seminyak, one of the island’s premier luxury lifestyle resorts, invites guests to celebrate the season with a vibrant weekend of festivities and exceptional culinary experiences. From a tropical twist on the afternoon tea tradition to a lively Easter Sunday brunch, indulge in a stylish escape filled with flavour, celebration, and island-inspired luxury.

The festivities kick off with the Easter Tea Party, hosted at W Lounge from Friday, 18th of April to Sunday, 20th of April 2025, between 1 PM and 5 PM. This playful reimagining of high tea features an eclectic mix of sweet and savoury bites with a tropical flair.

Culinary highlights include the Giant Éclair filled with raspberry Valrhona chocolate, the whimsical Sweet “Burger” with passion kalamansi jelly, and the indulgent Giant Peanut Butter Cup. On the savoury side, enjoy delicacies such as the Carrot Tart and Mini Chicken Popcorn for a well-rounded spread.

The tea party experience is priced at Rp700,000++ per couple, with an option to upgrade to the Bubbles Package at Rp1,350,000++, which includes sparkling wine to elevate the moment.

The celebration continues on Sunday, 20th of April 2025, with the Ultimate Easter Brunch from 12 PM to 3:30 PM at Fire and Starfish Bloo. Dive into a sumptuous buffet featuring everything from fresh seafood and premium meats to international favourites and island-inspired dishes.

To make it even more memorable, guests can enjoy a decadent chocolate buffet and explore a striking edible installation crafted especially for the occasion. Expect whimsical colours, bold textures, and eye-catching sweet creations – designed not only to tantalise the taste buds but also to dazzle the eyes.

This immersive display offers a playful yet sophisticated visual spectacle, perfect for capturing those unforgettable, Instagram-worthy moments. The Ultimate Easter Brunch is available for Rp1,200,000++ per person, with beverage packages starting from Rp460,000++.

Whether you’re in the mood for an elegant afternoon treat or a festive Sunday feast, Easter at W Bali – Seminyak promises a lively and flavourful celebration in a stunning tropical setting.

For reservations and more information, please contact bf.wbali@whotels.com.