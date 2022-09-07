Poolside Barbecue at Grand Hyatt Jakarta

Poolside Restaurant at Grand Hyatt Jakarta has recently launched an outdoor barbecue concept amidst lush gardens and a lagoon-shaped swimming pool.

Every Friday and Saturday evening from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, guests can enjoy Sunset Grill, offering a wide array of meat and seafood buffets cooked on top of coconut-husk and pinewood, including short ribs, Portuguese chicken, wood smoked salmon, barramundi, lobster and options of refreshing beer and cocktails for IDR 450,000++ per person.

Every second Saturday of the month, a special Pool Barbecue Party is held from noon to 5:00 PM where guests can enjoy the outdoor barbecue, swim in the salt-chlorinated lagoon swimming pool and dance to the live DJ and saxophone performance. For families with children, special kids’ corners are also available. The next Pool Barbecue Party will be held on 10 September 2022 and 8 October 2022 for IDR IDR 450,000++ per adult and IDR 225,000++ per child.

For those who would like to extend it to a weekend staycation, the Weekend Break package is available starting from IDR 3,800,000 net per night, inclusive of a barbecue for two persons.

World of Hyatt members are eligible to earn double points on qualifying stays of two nights and above at 1,100+ Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide. Bonus Journeys are open for registration until 15 November 2022, with stays between 15 September and 20 December 2022.

For more information, please call +62 21 2992 1234 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram.