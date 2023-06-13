Peter Lehmann Wine Dinner at Kayuputi Restaurant at the St. Regis Bali Resort

Award-winning Kayuputi Restaurant at The St. Regis Bali Resort invites you to indulge in an exceptional wine dinner, serving the perfect blend of premium haute cuisine paired with a selection of wines from Peter Lehmann.

Prepare for an evening of culinary excellence as Executive Chef Agung Gede and his exemplary culinary team present a meticulously crafted six-course degustation menu, where each course has been thoughtfully designed to harmonise perfectly with the renowned Peter Lehmann wines carefully selected by our expert sommelier.

Peter Lehmann is a true icon of Australian wine-making history and is often referred to as the man who saved the Barossa Valley. Today, Peter Lehmann Wines is one of the most established and esteemed family-owned wineries in the region. The Barossa Valley itself is renowned for its diverse terroirs, unique topography, and micro-climates, offering a rare combination of warm and cool climate conditions. This remarkable setting gives rise to world-famous wines that have captivated wine enthusiasts worldwide.

Immerse yourself in a truly sublime dining experience that will leave an indelible mark on your senses, against the backdrop of the majestic Indian Ocean. Having garnered numerous prestigious accolades, including the prestigious ‘Best Award of Excellence‘ by Wine Spectator for the thirteenth consecutive year, Kayuputi Restaurant continues to raise the bar in culinary excellence.

Peter Lehmann Wine Dinner

Kayuputi Restaurant, 23rd June 2023, 7pm–10pm

Rp1,750,000 net per person (including wine pairing)

For information and reservations: