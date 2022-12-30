Ascend and admire the panoramic views of Mega Kuningan’s skyline as you’re welcoming 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan.

Submerge in the spirit of the season from the moment you enter the lobby. Every guest can create #RCMemories filled with festive activities and entertainment to cherish for a lifetime. Each room has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Mega Kuningan, which amplifies an extremely pleasant city experience during the final countdown.

Festive Hoteliday

Available from 16th December 2022 until 8th January 2023, stay for three nights and enjoy 20 percent savings with a price starting from Rp1,750,000++ per night (rates fluctuate, not applicable on New Year’s Eve). This offer is inclusive of a buffet breakfast at Asia Restaurant for two adults and two children.

New Year Escape

Starting from Rp3.5 million for a stay on New Year’s Eve, you are bound to have an unforgettable New Year staycation. Note that this price is only for a room and rates may fluctuate.

Do you prefer dining inclusions on top of breakfast? Your family of four can enjoy a choice of dinner or brunch at Asia Restaurant priced at Rp4 million++ per room per night (rates fluctuate).

New Year Countdown

Make your way to the lobby for the countdown. A Magical Carnival-themed night with lots of attractions awaits! Mums and dads can keep their kids busy with the Ritz Kids festive program as you welcome the new year together with cocktails in hand from the Pop-up Bar surrounded by cheers, magic, live music, and luxuriously warm Ritz service.

New Year at Asia

Head over to Asia Restaurant to have a family feast as a superb New Year’s Eve dinner buffet spread awaits, priced at Rp888,000++ per guest from 6-11pm.

For the first day of the year, Asia Restaurant presents New Year’s Day Brunch from 11:30am to 2:30pm, priced at Rp788,000++ per guest.

New Year by the Pool

The fun spreads to the pool area on the fifth floor, where the ladies and gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan have prepared pool activities, instagrammable floaties, a live DJ, as well as food stalls of local favourites and signature open-flame grilled combo menu. Food is charged separately.

Please call +62 21 2551 8800 or WhatsApp +62 8118658163 to book your room. Further details on the festive dining offers at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan is reachable at +622125518321 or WhatsApp +628111683926.