INDULGE IN AN EXQUISITE EVENING AT KAYUPUTI RESTAURANT WITH TWO MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF JARNO EGGEN

The St. Regis Bali Resort’s award–winning Kayuputi Restaurant invites you to an exquisite, distinguished gourmet dinner this April.
Experience fine dining at its best and indulge in culinary delights meticulously prepared by Dutch Executive Chef Jarno Eggen, who has been leading the culinary team of the two Michelin–starred Restaurant De Groene Lantaarn for over twelve years.
Chef Jarno worked at several internationally renowned venues, and in 2009 returned to his hometown to start De Groene Lantaarn, a modern gastronomic restaurant that has received many awards and accolades. The restaurant was awarded one Michelin star within one year after opening and received two Michelin stars in 2015.
Utilizing only the freshest and highest quality produce, Chef Jarno Eggen masterfully creates a six–course degustation menu showing his Dutch roots, stellar culinary techniques, and global influences at Kayuputi Restaurant. The dinner menu comprises country–style cuisine inspired by Southeast Asian and Far Eastern flavors, including the signature dishes Sweetbreads and Duck Liver with Liquorice.
Join us on April 28th and 29th, 2023 at Kayuputi Restaurant to witness the culinary spectacle and indulge in Chef Jarno’s passion for gastronomy and boulangerie
An Exclusive Evening with Two Michelin–Starred Chef Jarno Eggen Kayuputi Restaurant, 28 & 29 April 2023, 7.00 PM. IDR 1,650,000 net per person (food only), IDR 1,500,000 net per person (additional wine pairing).
For information and reservations, please email: [email protected], call +62 361 3006786, or WhatsApp +62 811 3994 915.