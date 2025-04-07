Padma Hotels Brings Back the Thrill of the “Padma Golden Egg Hunt”

Padma Hotels Brings Back the Excitement with the 2025 Golden Egg Hunt.

Following the overwhelming enthusiasm of last year, Padma Hotels is delighted to announce the return of the Padma Golden Egg Hunt—an exciting Easter campaign promising fun, surprises, and delightful rewards for in-house guests of all ages. This highly anticipated event will take place across all five Padma Hotels destinations—Padma Resort Legian, Padma Resort Ubud, Padma Hotel Bandung, Padma Hotel Semarang, and Resinda Hotel Karawang—over the Easter weekend, from Friday, 18th of April to Sunday, 20th of April 2025.

This year’s celebration holds special significance for Padma Hotel Bandung, as it marks the hotel’s final grand event before temporarily closing its doors for a major transformation. Guests are warmly invited to be part of this momentous occasion, creating cherished memories before the hotel embarks on its exciting new chapter.

The Padma Golden Egg Hunt transforms Easter into a thrilling adventure, inviting guests to take part in an engaging egg hunt. Clues to the whereabouts of the hidden eggs will be shared exclusively on each Padma Hotels property’s official Instagram account:

Guests are encouraged to follow along, decode the clues, and embark on a fun-filled search across the hotel grounds.

Each discovered egg contains a special reward, ranging from dining experiences to hotel treats and other delightful surprises. The most coveted prize, however, is the Golden Egg—granting the lucky finder a grand prize. There is only one Golden Egg per day at each property, making it a truly exclusive treasure.

Following the success and joy brought by last year’s event, Padma Hotels is pleased to reintroduce the Padma Golden Egg Hunt on an even grander scale. Whether welcoming back returning participants or first-time guests seeking a memorable Easter escape, the 2025 event aims to create an atmosphere of enchantment and adventure.

For the latest clues and updates, follow the official Instagram accounts of each property and stay connected throughout the Easter weekend to ensure a festive and engaging holiday celebration.

For further information about Padma Hotels properties, please visit www.padmahotels.com. Discover the best rates across all destinations and enjoy 7.7% back in points via the Padma Hotels App—available for download on the App Store and Google Play.