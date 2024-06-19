Tradition Meets Innovation: Manggar Bali’s Delightful Fusion of Southeast Asian Flavours

Experience the fusion of Southeast Asian flavours and contemporary Western cuisine at Manggar Bali.

Manggar Bali, a modern wood fire grill restaurant focusing on local products with a Southeast Asian touch, proudly announces its grand opening, just 200 metres from Echo Beach. Drawing inspiration from rich flavours and sustainable practices, Manggar Bali offers a unique fusion of Southeast Asian cuisine with contemporary Western influences, delivering an unforgettable dining experience.

Genuine and fresh flavours are highlighted through dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, supporting local farmers and producers from the land to the sea. The menu features wood fire grilled specialities such as fresh daily catch Grilled Market Fish and, for the vegan option, Barley Risotto served with roasted shimeji mushrooms, tempeh, herb purée, and a dash of chilli oil. The goal is to provide a dining experience that celebrates the flavour diversity of Southeast Asian cuisine, making each visit a delightful exploration of flavours and warm hospitality.

Manggar, meaning the flower of the coconut tree, symbolises the abundant natural resources and tropical climate of the Indonesian Archipelago. This heritage is integral to the restaurant’s identity. The name also holds personal significance for the owner, Lukman Sujianto, who grew up in the Manggar neighbourhood of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan. The nostalgic charm of his childhood is seamlessly woven into the fabric of Manggar Bali.

Chef Wayan Kresna Yasa, a celebrated Balinese chef renowned for his mastery of Southeast Asian flavours and sustainable practices, collaborates with us to bring his expertise to the table. With training from the Washburne Culinary Institute in the USA and experience in Michelin-starred kitchens, Chef Wayan curates a diverse menu celebrating local ingredients. His dishes are infused with the rich, smoky essence of the wood fire grill, offering clean, precise flavours that evoke both nostalgia and curiosity, elevating your dining experience.

The restaurant offers more than exceptional cuisine; it provides an inviting atmosphere ideal for both casual hangouts and special occasions. With an open kitchen where Chef Wayan and his team skilfully prepare dishes over the wood fire grill, guests can enjoy a sensory experience enhanced by the sights and aromas of vibrant flavours. The layout encourages social interaction, featuring cosy seating arrangements perfect for intimate dinners or group gatherings. A well-stocked bar complements the dining experience with a selection of local drinks, ensuring every visit is a memorable blend of culinary delight and relaxed comfort.