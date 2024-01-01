From exquisite dining and stay offerings, make it a memorable Lunar New Year celebration with your dear ones.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is delighted to invite guests to usher in the Year of the Dragon with an array of festive celebrations and delectable offerings. Embracing the spirit of prosperity and abundance, the city’s most iconic luxury hotel proudly unveils exclusive Chinese New Year offers to elevate the joy and merriment of this auspicious occasion.

Joyful Lunar New Year Getaway

Create cherished memories with loved ones with a leisure stay at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. Guests arriving from 8th to 14th February 2024 will enjoy daily breakfast for two adults and exclusive welcome amenities. For more information and reservations, don’t hesitate to get in touch with our reservation team through WhatsApp at +62817 0791 398 or [email protected].

Lunar New Year Gift Hampers

Extend wishes of prosperity, abundance and good health with a range of carefully curated Lunar New Year Hampers. Choose from two exquisite options: The Prosperity Hamper (Rp1,299,000 nett) and The Abundance Hamper (Rp1,599,000 nett). This festive gift features premium cookies, fine tea and a greeting card. Hampers are available for order via WhatsApp at +62817 0050 075 or +62817 0050 079.

Feast of The Dragon at Signatures Restaurant

To mark a prosperous start, Signatures Restaurant invites guests to gather with dear ones for a festive array of local and international delicacies, with special honours accorded to Chinese specialities, including Yee Sang. For a lively celebration, a lion dance performance will take centre stage. This festive dining offer is available on 9th February 2024 at dinner and 10th February 2024 at lunch and dinner for Rp788,000++ per person.

For further information and reservations, please contact our team via WhatsApp at +62877 7503 7507 or +6221 2358 3898.