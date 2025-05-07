KO Restaurant Unveils “Kin Yobi” Izakaya Night

KO Restaurant proudly presents Kin Yōbi Izakaya Night, a vibrant new culinary affair inspired by the Japanese word for “Friday.” Kin Yōbi reimagines the much-loved izakaya ritual as an elevated evening experience, celebrating the end of the week with bold flavours and a festive flair.

Held every Friday from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM, this all-you-can-enjoy dining experience invites guests to savour a rich tapestry of Japanese cuisine, thoughtfully curated by Chef Mitsuaki Senoo and his talented team. The menu features exquisite sushi and sashimi made with the freshest catch, inventive nigiri and maki rolls, elegant appetisers and salads, and a sizzling live grill offering premium meats, seafood and vegetables — all crafted with precision and passion.

To complement the feast, guests can choose from unlimited beverage packages, including soft drinks, juices, iced teas, and a curated selection of house wines and beers. Premium upgrades are available for those seeking an extra touch of indulgence.

“Japanese food lovers can now enjoy an izakaya-style experience with an indulgent array of dishes — not just on Sundays, but on Fridays too — the perfect way to unwind after a busy day or week,” said François De Merwe, Director of Food & Beverage, InterContinental Bali Resort.

Whether winding down the week or kicking off the weekend, Kin Yōbi Izakaya Night offers a lively, social setting for friends, couples, and fans of Japanese cuisine alike.

KO Restaurant is a culinary haven for aficionados of authentic Japanese dining. It features a Sushi Bar with both an inviting outdoor terrace and a cosy indoor space, accommodating up to 40 guests. The Teppanyaki counter, seating 48, provides an engaging, interactive experience — perfect for lively gatherings and special occasions. For a more intimate setting, the traditional Tatami Room hosts up to 20 guests, ideal for private events, celebrations or business meetings.

Three dining packages are available, starting from Rp650,000++ per person.

For further information and reservations, contact or WhatsApp: +62 81 1382 08768, email: dine@icbali.com or visit www.bali.intercontinental.com.